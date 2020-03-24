Victory Hemp Foods Announces New Strategic Partnership with Applied Food Sciences

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Furthering their dedication to dramatically expand the range of products in which hemp grain can be used as ingredients, Louisville Kentucky-based Victory Hemp Foods recently announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Austin Texas-based Applied Foods Sciences (AFS), a leader in innovation for functional, organic ingredients in the natural products industry. AFS is an integrated supply partner with many of the top food and beverage brands in the world.

Victory Hemp’s strategic partnership with AFS will elevate sales and marketing for their food and beverage ingredients, including their two proprietary ingredients, V-70TM Hemp Heart Protein and V-ONETM Hemp Heart Oil, which will launch at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Conference in July 2020. These two new ingredients deliver the nutritional excellence found in hemp while providing neutral flavor and color and unique formulation characteristics that solve challenges for formulators across a broad range of product applications. AFS will provide marketing and sales presence as well as technical support, including formulation expertise, and customer service.

Victory Hemp founder and CEO, Chad Rosen, is excited about the opportunities the partnership will bring. “AFS has a well-earned reputation as a leader in the food ingredient space for the development of functional ingredients and working closely with their supply chains to scale them sustainably for all stakeholders,” Rosen said. “This partnership will allow Victory Hemp to apply all of our focus and resources on developing processing infrastructure and building a healthy supply chain as we work together to bring hemp back to the front row in American agriculture.”

Loretta Zapp, CEO of Applied Food Sciences, explains the strategy behind this partnership. “As hemp continues to earn a more significant role in U.S. agriculture, and the demand for plant-based proteins continues to rise, we recognize the opportunity to develop new ingredients that can fully utilize the industrial hemp plant to deliver novel high protein ingredients. We are excited to partner with Victory Hemp Foods. We believe in their leadership, vision, and expertise in processing hemp seed and admire their deep commitment to this agricultural endeavor. We are excited about the team’s proven ability to design ingredients from the hemp heart that have compelling taste and notable formulation advantages. AFS is looking forward to bringing V-70™ Hemp Heart Protein and V-ONE™ Hemp Heart Oil to market.”

AFS recently opened its Innovation Center at the University of Iowa’s Bio-Ventures Research Park. There, AFS develops novel, natural, and organic ingredients that are highly scientifically qualified, Non-GMO, and GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe – an FDA requirement for U.S. food and beverages). One of the primary goals at the new Innovation Center is to help foster the growth of plant-based science and develop solutions for plant-based foods.

About Victory Hemp Foods

Victory Hemp Foods is a business-to-business primary food ingredient processing company on a mission to help realize the potential of hemp for farmers, brands, chefs, and consumers. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Victory Hemp contracts for hemp grain production solely with American farmers and is committed to leveraging in-house technology to enhance optimal characteristics of the hemp seed through non-GMO breeding programs and minimal processing steps. This process results in highly valuable proteins and oils from the hemp seed that offer manufacturers taste and performance advantages, especially for plant-based foods. This new partnership with AFS will continue to expand upon these innovations.

All of Victory Hemp’s products are certified Non-GMO and Kosher and are offered as natural or certified Organic.

For more information about Victory Hemp Foods, visit victoryhempfoods.com. For more information about Applied Food Sciences (AFS), visit appliedfoods.com.

For More Information

resources.victoryhempfoods.com/hubfs/VH_AFS_Partnership_PR_031920.pdf