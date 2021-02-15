PakTech to Offer Financing Options on All Applicators

PakTech is proud to announce our new partnership with GreatAmerica Financial Services to offer financing options on the sale of all PakTech Applicators.

As a manufacturer with 30 years of experience supporting the food, beverage, and household products industries, we know how important efficient, reliable equipment is to growing your business. We also know the importance of strong cash flow, and how vital it is for equipment to pay for itself. That’s why we’ve partnered with GreatAmerica to offer no money down financing options on all applicators. Like our handles, we want adding an applicator to your facility to be smart, sustainable, and simple.

Here’s how it works. First, contact your PakTech sales rep and ask about applicator financing options. Financing is offered on all applicators with your choice of terms from 12 to 60 months. Transactions are written on Equipment Finance Agreements—which means you own the applicator on Day 1. GreatAmerica will take a security interest in the equipment and release it upon payment in full.

The best part about applicator financing is there’s no money down. Once your application for financing is accepted, we will begin manufacturing your equipment, and the first payment will be due 30 days from order date. Your first payment will not be prorated—it will be the same fixed payment you make every month, making it easier for your business to budget for your new equipment.

This is the first time PakTech is offering financing, and we’re happy to partner with GreatAmerica to make this option available. With 29 years of experience, GreatAmerica is the largest private independent small-ticket equipment finance company in the U.S. The applicator financing program was customized specifically for PakTech to best serve our customers’ business needs.

“Cash flow is the lifeblood of your organization. Capital spending can create a burden on that lifeblood. Financing helps the business match revenue and expense cash flows while reaping the benefits of automation,” said Joshua Kinsley, Director of Finance at PakTech.

That’s why, rather than requiring cash up front and paying the full applicator price by delivery, financing allows you to keep your business’s cash on hand in case of any unforeseen circumstances. Now you can purchase an applicator and get it working for your business ASAP, allowing you to boost your packaging line’s efficiency for the price of a small, predictable monthly payment.

To learn more about PakTech applicators, visit the PakTech Applicator page, or reach out to your PakTech sales rep to get a quote on a new applicator today.

