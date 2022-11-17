NutriLeads Launches BeniCaros Organic

Wageningen, Netherlands— An organic version of BeniCaros, the award-winning immune health ingredient for foods, beverages and supplements, is now available upon request, NutriLeads BV announced.

BeniCaros is a soluble prebiotic carrot fiber known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I) that trains the immune system to respond faster. Clinical research shows BeniCaros’ dual mechanism of action accelerated and strengthened healthy cellular and gut-initiated immune responses to significantly reduce the severity and duration of common cold symptoms. BeniCaros is sourced from upcycled carrot pomace.

“BeniCaros is earth friendly, people friendly and clean label,” said Joana Carneiro, NutriLeads Chief Executive Officer. “Organic certification expands BeniCaros’ versatility as an immune-support solution for a broad range of products in the nearly $200 billion global organic food and beverage market.”

Certification of BeniCaros Organic assures manufacturers and formulators that this product complies with strict standards covering every aspect of production. This includes seeds, soil conditions, weed and pest management, storage and recordkeeping. BeniCaros has a completely traceable supply chain and is manufactured using a proprietary, all-natural extraction and purification process that utilizes only water.

BeniCaros Organic was certified by SKAL, the national organization in the Netherlands that ensures compliance with European Union organic regulations. Under an equivalency agreement, products certified to EU or USDA organic standards may sold, labeled and represented as organic within the European Union and the United States.

BeniCaros is off-white in color, water soluble, odorless, tasteless and pH and heat stable. It is also Kosher, Halal, non-GMO, vegan and vegetarian and now available in an organic version.

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is a private company developing natural, plant-derived ingredients that are scientifically and clinically proven to strengthen human health. The company’s proprietary technology platform is based on naturally bioactive fibers known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I) found in select crops. The company’s first product BeniCaros has won several awards for research and innovation. NutriLeads is developing other products to protect the gut barrier and improve metabolic health through gut microbiome modulation.

https://www.benicaros.com/