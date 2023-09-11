Sujata Malhotra Promoted to Sethness Roquette US General Manager

Sethness Roquette is pleased to announce that Sujata Malhotra has been appointed General Manager for Sethness Roquette US. She has acquired the responsibilities for this position from Tom Schufreider, who has expertly held this position for the past 10 years and will be enjoying a well-deserved retirement on December 31, 2023. Tom will be supporting Sujata as Advisor to the General Manager during the transition period, ensuring a seamless handover.

Holding both a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Sujata has 25 years of industry experience that will undoubtedly play a key role in propelling Sethness Roquette to new heights as a world leader in Caramel Colors. Before joining us, she served as Director of Regional Sales at Ingredion Incorporated for 8 years. Prior to Ingredion, Sujata was in Procurement at TreeHouse Foods, and she has also held positions in Quality, Technical Services, and Sales with Cargill. Sujata is serving as President on the board of The Candy Production of Chicago, and she is also on the Dean’s Advisory Board for the University of Cincinnati College of Arts and Sciences.

Sujata joined Sethness Roquette US in August 2022 as our Head of Sales and Marketing, delivering remarkable results and demonstrating unwavering determination this past year. Her dedication to our collective success and her strong leadership qualities makes her the perfect fit to navigate the challenges of the global market.