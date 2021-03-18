Brew Dr. Uplift

Covers Products: Blood Orange Lemon (2021), Blueberry Raspberry (2021), Mango Passionfruit (2021)

Uplift, Brew Dr.’s first non-kombucha beverage, pairs yerba mate, guayusa, and green tea -- all ingredients with e natural caffeine -- with added probiotics to create a better-for-you energy drink.

The line is launching in three varieties: Blood Orange Lemon, Mango Passionfruit and Blueberry Raspberry. All three flavors are USDA Organic, sugar sweetened, and contain 90 calories and 16-17 grams of added sugar. At 150mg of natural caffeine, Uplift is in the same ballpark as mainstream energy drinks.

The drinks aren’t carbonated, but if you pour it from the can there does appear to be a slight effervescence at first. From there, the products are very easy to drink and taste like fruit flavored tea. There’s around 2% to 4% of juice content in each SKU which certainly helps the fruit flavors taste accurate. You can definitely taste the tea, which we’d describe as slightly earthy and having a very faint grassy note to the finish. The blend of yerba mate, guayusa, and green tea comes together as one.

The added probiotics are a nice added bonus and keep the product’s benefits somewhat in line with Brew Dr.’s kombuchas.

Packaging is a 16 ounce can that utilizes a pressure sensitive label. The label design features two sections that look like they could be the front panel of the can. One of these sections, which is the true center of the label, has a white stripe that runs from top to bottom. This section features a stack of text including “yerba mate with probiotics,” the Brew Dr. logo, “Uplift” running vertically from top to bottom, and the flavor name.

On the other side of the can, you’ll find what looks like it could be another front panel. Here, there’s tons of space and each element runs horizontally aside from the very small Brew Dr. logo which runs vertically to the left side of the Uplift logo. Underneath that, you’ll find the “yerba mate with probiotics” product description statement. In the middle, is the flavor name, which feels like the primary element, while along the bottom they’ve placed the caffeine content and a few icons for additional product attributes.

Both of these label designs feel like they have promise, but both need refinement, especially in terms of having a prominent callout for what this product is. We think that most consumers will, given Brew Dr.’s growing brand name in the kombucha set, immediately wonder if this is kombucha.

The above being said, we think that Brew Dr. should pick one of these label panels, refine it, and make it the focal point. Whatever they do, clearly communicating that this isn’t kombucha should be near the top of the priority list. With that, we think they should pick a category -- RTD tea or energy drink -- and make that part of the message.

Overall, we really like the idea of Brew Dr. expanding beyond the kombucha set and these products are well executed and enjoyable offerings that should serve as a nice foundation to do so.