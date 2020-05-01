Covers Products: Frenchie Premium Hydration

Frenchie is an electrolyte enhanced sparkling beverage that is positioned as a “premium hydration” product. It comes in a single citrus flavored SKU and has 15 calories per 10 oz can.

The key ingredients to this product’s formulations are potassium, glucose and sodium, which the company says have been put together to help rapid rehydration. Along with the 15 calories, it has 250mg of sodium, 116mg of potassium, and 2 grams of sugar (it’s also sweetened with stevia).

As previously mentioned, Frenchie has a citrus flavor that seems like a sibling of the type of flavor you might find in a lemon lime sports drink. It’s moderately sweet and slightly salty at the finish. The stevia is definitely noticeable, but fortunately the added sugar helps cut through it and minimizes the aftertaste. In the end, it’s a pretty good tasting beverage that, in our opinion, skews a bit more towards the CSD end of the spectrum than the hydration/sports set.

The packaging and branding centers around the theme of a French Bulldog, which is both what the name means and the image that’s on the lower portion of the front of the can. The execution of this is clean, especially since they’ve kept the front of can copy to a reasonable level. Plus, we’ll give them credit for creating something that is unique and should cut through the clutter of the beverage shelf.

However, we think the current approach is a bit limited in terms of its ability to communicate with the consumer and create credibility for its intended purposes. We say this both because it lacks flavor cues (as in it doesn’t mention the flavor anywhere on the can) and because the intrigue that is created with the French Bulldog theme feels like a bit of a distraction that’s not connected back to the drink’s purpose. The first point seems like an easy thing to fix -- why not just put the flavor name on the can? -- while the second point probably needs something a bit more creative.

Lastly, this doesn’t feel like the type of product that can compete with a single SKU. Consumers like variety and, simply put, if they don’t get it from Frenchie, they can and likely will find it from another brand. s. While it’s fine to launch with one SKU, this is something that they should address pretty soon.

Overall, this is a good first effort for Frenchie. The branding is clever and playful and the product that they’ve created ticks a variety of important boxes such as being low in calories and sugar. Given some additional refinement and expansion, we think there’s an opportunity here.