Covers Products: Golden Turmeric - Oat Milk Latte, Matcha - Oat Milk Latte

LaDiDa is a recently launched line of oat milk lattes that are infused with 15mg of full spectrum hemp extract. The products, which are packaged in 8 oz cans, come in three varieties: Matcha, Golden Turmeric and Honey Lavender.

For this review, we sampled the Matcha and Golden Turmeric varieties. Honey Lavender does not appear to be available yet.

As for the two that we did sample, we were pretty impressed. Both have a mild and easy drinking flavor that starts with a base of oat milk and the added hemp (which you cannot taste). From there, each goes off in its own direction.

Matcha is flavored with matcha green tea and is very lightly sweetened with cane sugar and finished with sea salt. We wish that there was a touch more matcha, but otherwise it’s quite tasty. What they’ve crafted has a really nice balance of flavor and the oat milk is extremely clean tasting.

Golden Turmeric has wildflower honey, turmeric, chai, sugar, sea salt and black pepper. This one is, as the ingredients suggest, a riff on a golden milk and a chai and it, too, is very enjoyable and well balanced.

When it comes to nutrition, Matcha variety has 130 calories and 7 grams of sugar (2 grams added sugar) while Golden Turmeric has 140 calories and 10 grams of sugar (5 grams added sugar). As far as latte products are concerned, these are about average in terms of calories and on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to sugar content.

LaDiDa uses a sleeve wrapped 8 oz. can with a matte finish. The design features a slightly abstract image of the sun rising or setting with some hills in front of it. The brand name sits at the top and the flavor name sits at the bottom. It’s a pretty clean and attractive looking product, although the design and name don’t necessarily scream “oat milk latte.”

One other noteworthy part of this label design is that it doesn't mention the hemp content on the front of the label. While that’s fine for DTC efforts, they’ll need to mention this on the front of the can if they make their way into traditional retail.

Then again, we’re not completely sure that hemp is an important part of the equation for this brand. Even without it, we think this product will be able to hold its own -- and this is one of those products where we wonder if the market potential is actually bigger without hemp.

Putting aside the question of whether or not hemp is needed, LaDiDa is a really enjoyable product that has come out of the gate strong. As with any startup brand, there’s room for refinement, but this stuff has the potential to hit the ground running.