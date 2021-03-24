Covers Products: Bombay Fire, Havana Twist, Manhattan Berry

Mocktail Club is a line of ready-to-drink-mocktails that are made with all natural clean ingredients. The company offers a variety of flavors that are modeled after popular cocktails, each packaged in 12 ounce glass bottles.

For this review, we sampled three SKUs: Manhattan Berry, Havana Twist and Bombay Fire. These all have 80 calories per bottle (with 16 grams of sugar) and use both agave and monk fruit as sweeteners.

From a taste perspective, the three that we sampled were all thoughtfully crafted and well executed. They are lightly carbonated and moderately sweet, while using unique flavor profiles. And none of the varieties that we sampled had any noticeable impact from the added monk fruit, which is always a plus.

Manhattan Berry features a modest note of apple cider vinegar along with pear, blackberry, lime and a note of ginger at the finish. Havana Twist features lime, cucumber, clove and mint and is very much mojito-inspired. Lastly, there’s Bombay Fire, which is intended to be a play on an old fashioned. It has the most pronounced tea flavor and also features pomegranate and chilli peppers while finishing with a smokey note.

Our biggest bit of constructive feedback is that the flavors walk a very fine line between the mocktail/mixer space and the carbonated soft drink category. They are certainly sweet enough to be mixers, but we wonder if they might be a bit too sweet to consume straight as a replacement for alcohol. Still, they are all pleasing to the palate so there’s certainly space for these drinks to play.

The theme of walking the line with the CSD category is one that carries through to the packaging as well. The choice of a 12 ounce clear glass bottle with a paper label around the middle and on the neck looks very much like something you’d see in the CSD set.

Otherwise, Mocktail Club has a hierarchy that reads from top to bottom, starting with the Mocktail Club logo at the top on the neck label. From there, the main label has the name of the flavor, a three line description of the product, and a bottom section that speaks to the quality of and lists the ingredients.

Here, our suggestion is to remove the company logo from the neck label. This is generally an area that’s used for product descriptors and would probably be a nice spot to move the “premium crafted ready-to-drink soft cocktails” text.” The logo should be the top element on the core label -- and it would probably also benefit from a larger size to help it pop a bit.

Beyond that, the front panel does feel somewhat text heavy and the side ingredients list and nutrition facts panel is really small and hard to read. We’d suggest moving to a label that runs the full circumference of the bottle so that they can make those elements a bit larger.

In the end, Mocktail Club has done a really nice job of creating some unique, memorable and enjoyable flavor profiles and we think that all of these could work as either a mixer or CSD replacement. Like many new brands that are in emerging categories, we think there’s still some work to be done on the packaging and branding front for Mocktail Club to truly succeed.