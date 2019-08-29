Covers Products: Watermelon Lemon Cayenne

Wonder Melon is a line of USDA Organic cold-pressed not from concentrate watermelon juice drinks that is launching in two flavors, Watermelon Lemon Cayenne and Watermelon Cucumber Basil. The product is packaged in a proprietary 8.45 oz. glass bottle.

For this review, we sampled only the Watermelon Lemon Cayenne variety. In addition to the three ingredients that are mentioned in the product’s name, the drink also includes apple juice, which has clearly been added to lend some sweetness to the drink without any added sugar. The product has 100 calories and 16 grams of sugar.

The liquid, which has a cloudy pink color, is actually quite mild tasting. There’s certainly some watermelon flavor, but the added lemon and apple juices make it taste more like a juice cocktail than straight watermelon juice. Finally, there’s the added cayenne. Typically when products incorporate this ingredient, the drink is spicy. But that’s not the case here. Instead, it simply gives the drink a light note of spice at the product’s finish.

In the end, the flavor of this drink is enjoyable. But, based on the look of the packaging (we’ll get to that in a second) we were expecting something with a more pure watermelon flavor. In addition, we’d like to see a bit more heat to the product -- a bit more cayenne punch might help cut through some of the sweetness.

As for the product’s packaging, the proprietary bottle has a shape that’s quite unique. The top half has a stepped look that’s reminiscent of a pyramid, while the bottom, which loosely resembles the shape of a watermelon, is tapered from the widest point at the bottle’s center to the narrowest point at the bottom of the bottle.

The label, which covers the lower portion of the bottle, was also designed to look like a watermelon. It consists of a top band that features a photo backdrop of the inside of a watermelon, a yellow band that contains the flavor name, and a lower brand that features a photo backdrop of the outside of a watermelon. It’s on the lower portion that you’ll also find the Wonder Melon logo, which is written in all capitals using a san-serif font that has curved corners.

While the label definitely screams watermelon, we feel as though the overall branding and aesthetic could use some work. Specifically, the proprietary bottle, which is definitely unique looking, pushes all of the branding to the lower half of the bottle. Plus, we feel as though the branding needs a bit more personality -- it feels somewhat plain and matter of fact.

Overall, Wonder Melon is a nice tasting product that has a unique look, but we feel as though the branding and flavor need to evolve a bit more.