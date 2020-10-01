3 Badge Beverage Corp. Expands Mixology Sales Team

SONOMA, Calif. — Wine and spirits négociant, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation, has announced two new additions to their 3 Badge Mixology sales team with Amanda Goggin joining as the East Market Manager and Andrei Kissin as the West Market Manager.

“3 Badge is experiencing incredible growth in 2020,” said 3 Badge Beverage Corporation president August Sebastiani. “With our Mixology portfolio shipments up more than 13% over last year and June being the largest domestic shipping month in the company’s history, we are excited to welcome these accomplished individuals to the 3 Badge team.”

Newly appointed East Market Manager Amanda Goggin brings a great deal of supplier experience on the East Coast. Most recently the marketing manager for Eastside Distilling, Goggin has strong relationships in both on and off premise channels. Based in Quincy, Massachusetts, Goggin will oversee the company’s spirits sales for Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. Goggin has a demonstrated history in marketing and sales roles with Virginia Distillery Company, GrandTen Distilling, Symphony Importers LLC and Brockmans Gin. Goggin holds an undergraduate degree from Worcester State University in Communications.

West Market Manager Andrei Kissin brings excellent distributor experience to his new role. Most recently a spirits specialist for Wine Warehouse, Kissin has prior experience promoting 3 Badge brands. Based in Los Angeles, Kissin will oversee 3 Badge’s spirit sales for Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Kissin has held the role of bar program director at Rivera and head bartender at Lukshon, where he developed deep knowledge and skill in the execution of original and classic craft cocktails. Kissin holds an undergraduate degree from University of Minnesota in Journalism.

Sebastiani continued, “Both Amanda and Andrei have proven to be impressive additions in short order. We feel fortunate to be adding such talent, and it is a true testament to the talented team that we continue to build.”

About 3 Badge Beverage Corporation

Established in 2015, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation is a négociant representing an innovative portfolio of terroir-driven wines and craft spirits from around the globe. Headquartered out of a historic, refurbished fire station in Sonoma, California, 3 Badge is led by fourth-generation vintner August Sebastiani. Named for his grandfather’s volunteer firefighting service badges, 3 Badge is built upon a philosophy of exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to place. 3 Badge Mixology offers Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, La Pivón Vermouth, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Pasote Tequila and Bozal Mezcal, while 3 Badge Enology includes Gehricke Wines from Sonoma, Tree Fort Wines from the Central Coast, Cedar + Salmon wines from the Pacific Northwest and Guinigi Wines from Italy. Additional information can be found at 3badge.com.

