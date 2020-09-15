Balcones Distilling Expands Single Barrel Program With Three New Cask Options

WACO, TEXAS – Balcones Distilling has announced the expansion of its successful Single Barrel Private Selection Program. For the first time, Balcones will offer Single Barrels of Texas High Plains Single Malt, Rumble Cask Reserve, and Texas Rum for whisky enthusiasts across the country. The three new additions will join the other Single Barrels in the program, including Texas “1” Single Malt, Texas Rye and True Blue Corn Whisky.

Through the Single Barrel Private Selection Program, retailers, whisky clubs, businesses, and individuals are invited to hand-pick their own branded single cask of Balcones’ award-winning spirits. Bottled at cask strength, each single barrel boasts a singular taste profile born of its unique mash bill, barrel, age, and location within the distillery or rickhouses. Known for pushing the limits of whisky, Balcones was named Innovator of the Year in 2018 and 2019 by the Icons of Whisky America. The brand diligently explores a variety of unique ingredients, fermentation techniques, wood species, barrel innovation, maturation variables, and barrel finishes to deliver new and unique flavor.

“Our fans are always looking for interesting and unexpected flavor experiences, and our Single Barrel program provides the opportunity for them to select truly one-of-a-kind spirits,” said Jared Himstedt, head distiller at Balcones Distilling. “By definition, there will never be another taste exactly like the casks that are selected.”

In an effort to ensure customers can safely select their barrels remotely, Balcones sends their unique barrel selection kits with 100-milliliter samples of available Single Barrel expressions to customers via mail. Once received, the award-winning team at Balcones walks customers through the barrel selection process live via video conference.

“We’re providing the ability to have one-of-a-kind Single Barrel selection experience while safely social distancing,“ said Alex Elrod, national single barrel and brand education manager. “Now more than ever, customers want unique experiences to appreciate the good things going on around them. We want to continue to deliver the very best spirits that help people get through this time.”

Those interested in exploring the Balcones Single Barrel program are invited to contact Alex Elrod at alexelrod@balconesdistilling.com. Lead times will vary by market.

About Balcones Distilling

Driven by a passion to create something original and authentic, Balcones Distilling marries centuries of distilling tradition with the bold flavors of Texas. Balcones is synonymous with quality and innovation in the whisky industry, known for emphasizing high-quality ingredients and drawing influences from all over Texas. To date, the distillery has earned over 350 national and international tasting awards and accolades for their whiskies and spirits. Balcones will be available in 40 states by the end of 2020 and is one of the fastest-growing whisky brands in the country.

Balcones distills all of its beloved spirits inside the historic Texas Fireproof Storage Company building in downtown Waco. At the heart of the distillery are four copper pot stills built by Forsyths, considered some of the best artisans in Scotland. Guests can now visit and tour the facility, with tastings and events held regularly, and see why Balcones is always Distilled to Appreciate. Visit BalconesDistilling.com for more information.

