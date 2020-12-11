Baltimore Spirits Company Announce Toasted Barrel Whiskey Release

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore Spirits Company (BSC) has announced the release of another new addition to their Post Epoch line of award-winning whiskeys. Available for pre-order now and to be officially released this Saturday, Toasted Barrel Finish Post Epoch Rye Whiskey is the first spirit produced by the distillery to use a toasted barrel method, their ninth special product released this year, and the final launch for 2020.

While whiskey is typically aged in barrels that have a charred interior, the new 100 proof Post Epoch spent the last year of its three year aging process in an American oak barrel with an interior exposed to lower and more gradual heat creating a toasted layer; a technique usually used for wine. Unlike previous Post-Epoch releases where the type of barrel was intended to add flavor, the toasted finish barrel causes the whiskey to mature differently by allowing it to more deeply penetrate the wood cask, which amplifies the sweet, caramel flavor and leaves a much more silky finish and mouthfeel.

Despite the challenges of staying in business during a pandemic, BSC has been exceptionally productive with the release of numerous special edition products. This will be their fourth Post Epoch sold since the beginning of the year, and they most recently re-released a collaborative gin produced in a partnership with McClintock Distilling. Earlier this summer BSC also announced plans to build a new cocktail bar adjacent to their distillery in the Union Collective to be opened in 2021.

“I think that in many ways 2020 may have been our busiest year so far, which feels great considering we just celebrated our fifth anniversary,” said Max Lents, BSC co-founder and CEO. “We’re proud to be able to finish it off with a new and exciting version of our flagship product.”

Toasted Barrel Finish Post Epoch Rye Whiskey is available now for online pre-order and will be available in-person this Saturday at the BSC distillery, as well as for curbside pickup or via delivery through their website for $59.99. For more information or to place an order, visit baltimorespiritsco.com.

About Baltimore Spirits Company

Founded in 2015 by friends Ian Newton (CFO), Max Lents (CEO) and Eli Breitburg-Smith (Head Distiller), the Baltimore Spirits Co® distills premium, award-winning spirits that express the culture, chorus, and meaning of Baltimore, restoring an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland. In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create expressive spirits that can only come from bold, forward-thinking experimentation. Their portfolio includes Shot Tower® Gin (Gold Medal Winner at both the New York International Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Epoch Straight® Rye (Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Fumes Pumila® Smoked Apple Brandy, and Baltamaro®, a volume of flavored Amari consisting of Fernet, Coffee, and Szechuan Amaro. For additional information visit baltimorespiritsco.com.

