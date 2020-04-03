Bravazzi and Itz Spritz to Donate Funds to Small Businesses

CHICAGO — Shop small, sip on a spritz and help give back with Vivify Beverages. The creators of Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda and Itz Spritz announced they will donate $1 per case sold through May 1, 2020, to GoFundMe’s Small Business Relief Fund. The donation applies to all Bravazzi and Itz Spritz packages, where permitted by law.

“We’re a small business and we’ve received amazing support along our entrepreneurial journey the past three years,” said co-founder Sarah Ross. “Together we can make sure the businesses we all love today are here tomorrow.”

The female-founded beverage company launched both brands in 2017 with a mission to create innovative, above-premium products that are unique, high-quality and — most importantly — delicious. Both Bravazzi and Itz Spritz are available in markets across the U.S., as well as through online sellers including Drizly. Searchable retail finders are available on both brands’ websites.

Bravazzi is the first alcohol-infused Italian soda and is offered in four all-natural, gluten free flavors: Grapefruit, Limonata, Blood Orange and Clementina, all at 4.2% ABV. Itz Spritz is a cocktail spritzer, ready to drink in a can, made with five simple ingredients and offered in Elderflower Citrus, Cucumber Lime Twist and Golden Pear flavors, all at 4.2% ABV.

About Vivify Beverages

Vivify Beverages is a forward-thinking alcohol beverage company founded by a team of industry veterans whose mission is to introduce new-to-the-world brands that are unique, high quality and most importantly, delicious. Majority female owned, Vivify was also one of the first companies to partner with Constellation Brands for their “Focus on Female Founders” initiative. Both brands are crafted with a proprietary alcohol base derived exclusively from cane sugar, making them 100% gluten free. Bravazzi is inspired by gourmet Italian sodas that have taken the nonalcoholic beverage market by storm for years, and is made with six simple ingredients including real juice. Itz Spritz delivers the simplified, yet elevated high quality spritz experience that consumers have been waiting for and contains just five simple ingredients and nothing artificial. Both brands are 4.2 percent alcohol by volume. For more information, visit www.vivifybeverages.com or either brand site: www.bravazzi.com and www.itzspritz.com.

For More Information:

http://www.vivifybeverages.com