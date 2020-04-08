Buckeye Vodka Serves Ohio’s Bartenders in Need Through Charitable Efforts

DAYTON, OH – This month, Buckeye Vodka, an affordable, Ohio-made premium vodka, will launch a cause campaign to bring relief to Ohio’s bartenders affected by the aftermath of America’s health crisis, COVID-19. In an effort to raise awareness about the needs of those recently out of work throughout the state, Buckeye Vodka will call upon the local community members and professional bartenders alike to engage with the brand. With the close of the campaign, the brand will have awarded five winning bartenders cash prizes and three Ohio consumers Buckeye Vodka merchandise.

This April, professional bartenders will be asked to submit their mixology videos, including Buckeye Vodka, for an opportunity to win cash prizes and much needed financial support. Fans will also have the opportunity to win one three loaded gift baskets by submitting their own amateur Buckeye Vodka mixology videos. Additionally, consumers who comment on the bartender videos will also help to raise additional cash for the prize pool, as Buckeye Vodka, partnered with Sculpture Hospitality (formerly known as Bevinco), will donate an additional one dollar for each engagement, up to $3,000.

“The Buckeye state has been hit hard, and our bartenders are one of the groups that has been hit the hardest, and earliest,” shares Jim Finke, Co-Founder of Buckeye Vodka. “Our hearts go out to them, and we want to help. We’re hoping this campaign will provide a much needed creative outlet for Ohioans at home, fill the winners’ pockets with some much needed cash, and turn up the awareness of the need, overall.”

As Buckeye Vodka perceives it, the “Spirit of Ohio” is really a mindset – a sense of rock-solid determination in the face of adversity. As proof of Buckeye Vodka’s desire to help in the most challenging of times, in 2008 and 2009, amidst the worst economy since the Great Depression, the Buckeye Vodka brand sought to be part of the solution and was brought to market. It’s a brand that is committed to making a difference by investing locally to make a positive contribution to the local, state and national economy.

About Buckeye Vodka

Each small batch of Buckeye Vodka is carefully handcrafted by the owners of the company. The Buckeye Vodka team tests and compares each filtration against the leading national brands, and the brand will not stop until Buckeye Vodka is considered the smoothest. This personal attention to detail ensures that every bottle of Buckeye Vodka is just as good as the last.

