Bully Boy Distillers Expands Portfolio With New Canned Amaro Spritz

Boston – Amore, Amaro! Bully Boy Distillers today announces the release of the Bully Boy Amaro Spritz, a crisp and refreshing canned cocktail that elevates summer sipping. As the first canned cocktail from Boston’s first craft distillery, Amaro Spritz combines Bully Boy’s popular Amaro with citrus-forward flavors for an alluring seasonal sipper that evokes the feeling of cruising along the Amalfi Coast.

Using Bully Boy’s award-winning Amaro as the foundation, the carbonated Amaro Spritz blends citrus-heavy flavors for a light and juicy flavor profile and effervescent taste. The result is the ultimate summer refresher, delicious sipped straight from the can or poured over ice with a lemon, lime, or orange wedge.

“We knew early on that we had no interest in creating a canned cocktail unless it was entirely unique – something that you couldn’t easily replicate at home,” says Dave Willis, co-founder and head distiller of Bully Boy Distillers. “The goal was to create a canned cocktail that was complex, nuanced, and crushable. Creating something full bodied that’s also delicious on a hot summer night was a lot of work, but we feel really good about where it ended up.”

Priced at $14.99 for a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, Bully Boy Amaro Spritz is 7% alcohol by volume and joins Bully Boy’s diverse portfolio of handcrafted spirit offerings. Bully Boy Amaro Spritz is a seasonal release available at Bully Boy’s Outdoor Cocktail Garden and off-premise retailers throughout Massachusetts with Rhode Island soon to follow. For more information about Bully Boy Distillers, visit bullyboydistillers.com.

Founded by brothers Will and Dave Willis, Bully Boy Distillers is Boston’s first craft distillery and is committed to crafting innovative and premium spirits. Utilizing a 750–gallon copper pot still, all Bully Boy products are handcrafted in small, limited-run batches, resulting in complex and unique spirits that celebrate New England’s rich history. The name Bully Boy pays homage to former U.S. president, Teddy Roosevelt. In the 1920s, the Willis family named its favorite farm workhorse after the popular Roosevelt-coined term, “bully,” meaning superb or wonderful. Today the endearing spirit of Roosevelt lives on in Bully Boy Distillers. For more information, visit bullyboydistillers.com or follow Bully Boy on Facebook (/BullyBoyDistillers), Instagram and Twitter at @BullyBoyBooze.

