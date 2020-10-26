Canned Cocktail Brand RAMONA Launches DTC Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY — Jordan Salcito, founder and CEO of organic canned wine and cocktail company, Drink RAMONA, Inc., is pleased to announce the brand’s direct to consumer (DTC) launch. Founded in 2016, RAMONA’s line of organic wine and wine spritzes was a pioneer in the RTD canned cocktail space, a beverage category on the rise with an estimated worth of over $20 billion today, according to market research firm Fact MR.

RAMONA’s portfolio features four wine spritzes: Dry Grapefruit, Ruby Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon, and Blood Orange, as well as a Dry Sparkling Rosé. All of the spritzes are low alcohol by volume (ABV) and all products in the portfolio are made in Italy, certified organic, cruelty free, ethically made, vegan, allergen-friendly, fair trade, sustainable and BPA-free.

At the onset of COVID-19, when RAMONA began beta-mode for DTC, the brand experienced a 232% increase in online sales for April 2020 compared to the month prior. Similarly, according to Nielson, the canned cocktail category on the whole has experienced a 140%+ increase in sales during the pandemic, with wine-based cocktails specifically seeing a 109% increase year over year.

These numbers point to a larger shift in consumer drinking habits. According to Wine Intelligence’s COVID-19 Impact Report, consumers are purchasing more alcohol, enjoying more drinking occasions per month at home and are using online channels more to make these purchases during the pandemic. These findings were consistent with RAMONA’s experience; while DTC was in the works at the pandemic’s start, the sharp rise in sales at the onset of COVID-19 underscored a need to fast-track a nationwide launch and provide a convenient, seamless and high-quality option for meeting consumers’ increasing demand.

A brand that prides itself on its ability to create an inclusive community, RAMONA has found the majority of its global audience discovers the brand via Instagram and continues to remain highly engaged online, predominantly through social media. Leveraging this robust digital presence, RAMONA introduced a podcast to its follower base last month, “Opening Up with Jordan Salcito,” featuring inspiring and uplifting stories from celebrities and entrepreneurs from all walks of life, connected to Salcito through wine. Introducing a DTC option became a natural extension of the brand’s digital platform and ever-evolving commitment to creating authentic points of connection.

“We are so grateful to have a tight-knit community that shares our value-system: a commitment to organic, high-quality ingredients, sustainable packaging, an ethical supply chain and above all a delicious product,” shared RAMONA’s Founder and CEO, Jordan Salcito. “For us, launching a direct-to-consumer platform means meeting our customers where they are and making their lives more convenient.”

For the first week of DTC launch, RAMONA will be donating 10% of all proceeds between Tuesday, October 27 and Monday, November 2 to Feed the Polls. Born out of a collaboration between Zagat, The Infatuation and The Migrant Kitchen nonprofit, Feed the Polls is a new initiative that aims to provide voters free, nutritious meals at polling places on Election Day, with a specific focus on food insecure communities. This initiative closely aligns with RAMONA’s core mission of leaving a positive trail of disruption by surprising, delighting, and improving the communities it serves.

RAMONA is available for MSRP $20 per 4-pack. There will be a welcome discount for first-time guests as well as case discounts. To order directly, please visit drinkramona.com

About Drink RAMONA, Inc.

Founded by Jordan Salcito in late 2016, Drink RAMONA, Inc. is responsible for RAMONA, a beloved portfolio of four wine spritzes and a dry sparkling rosé, all in 250ml recyclable aluminum cans that define wine without rules. A veteran of Eleven Madison Park and former Beverage Director for David Chang’s Momofuku restaurants, Salcito created RAMONA when she noticed a void in the market for premium quality, organic beverages meant for casual moments. Simply put, RAMONA is wine, but cooler. In 2018, RAMONA partnered with Whole Foods on national distribution. In 2019, RAMONA received two Double Gold Medals and one Gold Medal from the renowned San Francisco International Wine Competition, and in 2020, the brand launched direct to consumer. To discover more about the brand,follow the brand @drinkramona.

