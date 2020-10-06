Catoctin Creek Distilling Company Begins U.K. Distribution With N10 Bourbons Limited

PURCELLVILLE, Va. — Catoctin Creek Distilling Co. announces its new partnership with N10 Bourbon Limited, a national American whiskey distribution company based in the U.K. The full lineup of the craft distillery’s most popular expressions, Roundstone Rye 80 Proof, Roundstone Rye 92 Proof Distiller’s Edition, and Roundstone Rye Cask Proof, are now available throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. All products are single barrel pot-stilled whiskies made from 100% rye. Special barrel selections and limited releases will also be available in the future.

“I am extremely happy to be partnered with N10 Bourbons Ltd in the U.K.,” said Catoctin Creek general manager and co-founder, Scott Harris. “The U.K. is one of the most important markets in Europe for American whiskey, and we are thrilled to be partnering with a distributor who specializes solely in American whiskey. That will give our brand the focused attention it deserves.”

Catoctin Creek will initially be available at Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange, and other fine retailers throughout the U.K.

“I am delighted to welcome Catoctin Creek – ‘The Virginia Rye Whisky’ – to our portfolio of American Whiskies,” said N10 Bourbons Ltd co-founder, Nathan Dawes. “Working with distillers such as Becky and Scott to bring to our market high quality products like Roundstone Rye, which is locally sourced, then mashed, fermented, distilled and aged completely in house at their Virginia distillery, is what we are in business for. I am confident that Catoctin Creek’s range of 100% rye grain whiskies will prove to be massive hits with U.K. consumers.”

The arrangement between Catoctin Creek and N10 Bourbons is a new relationship for both companies. Barring any unforeseen problems with COVID-19, Harris hopes to make a trip to the U.K. in 2021, which will include visits to various retailers, bars and restaurants to introduce the brand to the market.

Harris adds, “Further, I would like to thank the work of the Virginia Department of Economic Development, who has tirelessly promoted Virginia spirits in the London market, and were instrumental in bringing us together with N10 Bourbons Ltd.”

About Catoctin Creek Distilling:

Catoctin Creek Distilling Company, The Virginia Rye Whisky ?, was founded by Scott and Becky Harris in 2009. Inspired by the history and craft of Virginia, Catoctin Creek made a name for itself as the first legal distillery since Prohibition in Purcellville, Virginia’s Loudoun County. The craft distillery is home to Virginia’s most-awarded whisky, Roundstone Rye, which has been presented gold medals across the globe and stands out through its old-world production methods. Catoctin Creek prides itself on sourcing rye whisky, gin, and seasonal brandy from local grains and fruits, with spirits available in 23 states and 3 continents. The Harris’ intricate attention to detail results in high quality internationally acclaimed products, including seasonal releases and private cask offerings, that recognize the true craft of Virginia spirits. For more information, call (540) 751-8404 or visit CatoctinCreekDistilling.com. Follow Catoctin Creek on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About N10 Bourbons Limited:

N10 Bourbons Limited is a leading distributor of American whiskey in the United Kingdom and Europe. Founded in 2018, N10 Bourbons Ltd support the global marketplace and on-trade and off-trade supply chain by representing a curated portfolio of award-winning American whiskey producers. For more information, visit N10Bourbons.com.

https://www.catoctincreekdistilling.com