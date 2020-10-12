Ceder’s Launches Non-Alcohol Gin in the U.S.

CEDER’S, a distilled non-alcoholic, juniper-led alt-gin, announces its U.S. launch, following the brand’s successful introduction to the U.K market in 2018 and subsequent international expansion to over 24 markets, with the most recent addition of Canada this past August.

Dubbed an ‘everyday escape’, CEDER’S provides guilt free enjoyment for those who are mindful about alcohol consumption but interested in a sophisticated, interesting, adult drinking experience. CEDER’S is hand crafted and available in four expressions:

CEDER’S Classic (akin to a classic gin, mostly juniper but with floral hints)

CEDER’S Crisp (juniper combined with citrus, cucumber and camomile)

CEDER’S Wild (juniper combined with ginger, clove and rooibos)

CEDER’S Pink Rose (juniper combined with rose and hibiscus)

CEDER’S is made from classic gin and exotic botanicals unique to South Africa’s Cederberg mountains. Created by husband and wife duo Craig Hutchison and Maria Sehlstrom, the idea for CEDER’S was inspired by a visit to Craig’s homeland, South Africa. While visiting the Cederberg mountains of the Western Cape, the couple was drawn to the intriguing indigenous natural botanicals and came up with the idea to distill them into a non-alcoholic alternative to gin in Sweden, where Maria is from. These South African botanicals are combined with pristine Swedish water and bottled in Sweden to create a unique product that provides all the flavor of gin without the alcohol. It is the first alt-gin with four distinct juniper- led flavored drinks.

“The idea for CEDER’S came from a wish to create a great tasting, beautifully served alcohol-free drink that had all the rich juniper flavors of a gin but that could be easily enjoyed as an everyday escape,” says Founder Craig Hutchison. “With the rapidly expanding interest in low- and no-alcohol beverages across the US, we’re confident CEDER’s will be an exciting entry in the market.”

The CEDER’S brand launched with the Classic, Wild and Crisp expressions, introducing Pink Rose this past April to satisfy the rising demand for flavored and no/low spirits. An irresistible balance made using natural botanicals of juniper, rose and hibiscus, the newest floral flavor provides a sophisticated offering with a gentle pink color, tapping into the growing trends of flavored and pink drinks.

Consumers can enjoy the four CEDER’S varieties with a simple, premium mixer and varying garnishes to create the perfect serve for every occasion. CEDER’S is suitable for vegetarians and vegans and has 1-2 calories per serving with zero sugar.

CEDER’S has launched nationwide via online marketplaces including BetterRhodes.com, and in retail and on-premise locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C., with additional states to follow.

CEDER’S is available in 500mL bottles with suggested retail pricing of $21.99. To learn more about CEDER’S, please visit ceders-alt-gin.com. Follow @ceders_altgin on Instagram and Twitter and @cedersaltgin on Facebook.

