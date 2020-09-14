Cocktail Squad Debuts Classy Casuals Line of Zero Sugar Canned Cocktails

Boulder, CO — Boulder-based Cocktail Squad® expands its collection of premium canned cocktails fresh from the Rocky Mountains to eight varieties. On September 1, Cocktail Squad launched the first two products from its new zero sugar Classy Casuals line. Kicking off with Whiskey Ginger Soda and Vodka Lemon Soda, these cocktails are a sessionable option for consumers who are looking to enjoy real spirits without having to compromise on quality.

Whiskey Ginger Soda – Handmade bourbon whiskey, natural ginger flavor and soda give you all the warm belly feels. It is a refreshing and approachable whiskey drink to be enjoyed all four seasons of the year.

Vodka Lemon Soda – Handmade premium vodka, natural lemon flavor and soda hit the right bright, simple citrus notes. Exactly as stated on the can, “Come on y’all, nothing sweet here, need I say more?”

Crisp, clean and refreshing, Cocktail Squad’s Classy Casuals™ contain 0g sugar, 0g carbohydrates and no artificial sugar substitutes. At just 90 calories, you can guiltlessly stock your cooler while keeping it classy. Classy Casuals™ are 5% ABV, gluten-free or gluten-removed, available in 12-ounce sleek cans and have an MSRP of $3.49 per can or $13.99 per four-pack.

Cocktail Squad® creators Lauren and John Maggio developed their Classy Casuals™ line to meet consumers’ demands for healthy beverages.

“I had this lightning-bolt moment,” said Lauren Maggio, Co-Founder of Cocktail Squad®. “There are so many people like us who are busy, working hard and in the throes of parenthood who would appreciate an elevated cocktail that’s convenient and portable. Plus…the premiumization trend is here to stay and our canned single-serving, ready-to-drink cocktails have the added value of safety at a time when we’re all being careful about not sharing beverages.”

Cocktail Squad® classic canned cocktails are the difference between occasions and occasions to remember. With a touch of class in a can, they transform moments with your Squad into full-blown celebrations. Cocktail Squad® classic canned cocktails are perfect for tailgating, fall picnics, skiing, holiday gatherings, host gifts, and more. Not a malt beverage or spritzer, Cocktail Squad® uses real spirits making the craft bar experience accessible when you’re on the go.

In addition to Classy Casuals™, Cocktail Squad’s original canned cocktail line of fully-loaded Classy Classics™ includes Greyhound, Margarita, Gin & Tonic, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Sour, and Bourbon Smash. These classic cocktails are 10% ABV, gluten-free or gluten-removed and come in 12-ounce sleek cans with two servings per can and fresh, small-batch flavor.

The full line of Cocktail Squad® products can be found throughout Arizona, Southern California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Eastern Texas, and Wyoming. Visit cocktailsquad.com for more information.

About Cocktail Squad

Launched in 2018 by husband and wife team Lauren and John Maggio, Cocktail Squad® is driven by a team of food and beverage industry veterans and marketers with broad experiences. John Maggio is Co-Founder of the national snack brand, Boulder Canyon Chips™, with nearly 25 years of experience in the natural products industry founding and leading innovative companies. He is also involved with the New York based venture capital fund, AccelFoods, as an Operating Partner. Lauren started her career in New York in Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley and later began a thriving business in Boulder as an Interior Designer. Among other things, she leads the strategic efforts, aesthetic vision and marketing initiatives for the company. She’s also a busy mother to their four children. Headquarters for Cocktail Squad® is located in downtown Boulder, Colorado, and the cocktails are produced just a short distance away.

For More Information:

https://cocktailsquad.com