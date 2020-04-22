CÓDIGO 1530 Donating Portion of Sales to USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

Código 1530, the formerly private tequila brand from country music legend George Strait, has announced a campaign to donate 30 percent of its proceeds from every online order placed with participating retailers now through Cinco de Mayo to bartenders in need through the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG) National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP). The USBG Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to “serving those who serve us” and bettering the lives of service industry professionals, will use donations to provide support and financial assistance to bartenders and their families who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Código, bartenders are an integral part of our extended tequila family,” said Código 1530 co-founder and CEO Ron Snyder. “We couldn’t serve our customers without them. Now, with bars and restaurants closed across the country, we can all do our part to support our friends in the beverage service industry while doing our part to abide by safer-at-home guidelines, too.”

To support a good cause while enjoying a good cocktail or simply sipping a tequila neat, customers can order their favorite Código 1530 expression from participating online retailers, including ReserveBar and Old Town Tequila, and local partners like Broadway Cellar in NYC and Oceans 234 in Florida.

Código’s expressions include Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, “Origen,” the brand’s Extra-Añejo, and Rosa Blanco – a unique expression that gains its light color and flavors from the Cabernet still staining the inside of the barrel. All expressions are additive-free and made from pure agave. Each bottle is produced at Código’s distillery in Jalisco, Mexico and is rested in Napa Cabernet French White Oak Barrels, resulting in a soft, balanced taste that appeals to aficionados and non-tequila drinkers alike.

About Código 1530

Código 1530 is a premium spirits brand born from a private recipe known for generations by only a select group of Mexico’s most respected families and finest jimadors. Now available to the world, Código 1530’s offerings – Blanco, Rosa, Reposado, Añejo, and “Origen,” its Extra-Añejo – have been perfected using time-honored customs without ever veering from the traditions of the Los Bajos region and its tequilieras, including no added chemicals, flavorings, or sweeteners. Passionately produced in a distillery in Amatitán, the tequila begins with fully-matured agave, which is cooked in stainless steel ovens, fermented utilizing local organic bakers yeast, and distilled twice in handmade pot stills. The rested tequilas are meticulously aged to taste in French White Oak red wine barrels procured from the Napa Valley to ensure each and every barrel is worthy of bearing the Código 1530 name. Código 1530 is now available in all 50 states, and over 25 countries world-wide. Learn more at www.codigo150.com.

About the USBG National Charity Foundation

The USBG National Charity Foundation’s mission is to advance the lifelong stability and well-being of service industry professionals through education and charitable activities. The Foundation accomplishes this mission through programming that focuses on social responsibility, community service, and philanthropy. You can learn more about the NCF at www.usbgfoundation.org.

About the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

The purpose of the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program is to assist those in the bar industry who are in need of assistance as a result of a catastrophic event or an emergency hardship. Fire, weather, medical, national crisis, or a family emergency, the BEAP is here to assist bartenders in their time of need. Our goal is to assist as many qualified industry members as possible each and every year. We are striving to ensure that the BEAP is sustained as a safety net for those in the industry who need it most. Our hope is that you will support us to “help us serve those who serve us.” https://www.usbgfoundation.org/covid-19-response.

For More Information:

