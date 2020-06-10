Conecuh Brands Appoints Dennis Floam As Senior Vice President and CFO

Conecuh Brands, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Floam as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. In this capacity, Mr. Floam will lead the Finance and Operations Departments and help prepare the company for its next stage of domestic and international growth.

“It is a testament to the growth, innovation and entrepreneurial strength of our company that we can bring someone of Dennis’ talent and experience to Conecuh Brands”, stated Roy Danis, President and C.E.O. of Conecuh Brands. This is a new position in the company.

Prior to joining Conecuh Brands, Mr. Floam served as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Rémy Cointreau Americas since 2008. In his role, Mr. Floam was responsible for the Finance, Operations, Information Systems, Legal and Compliance functions for all markets in North America and South America.

Before working in the spirits industry, Mr. Floam had a successful 26-year career in the tobacco and food businesses with Altria Group, Inc., where he held significant senior financial and strategic planning leadership posts at Philip Morris USA, Philip Morris International and Kraft General Foods Inc.

Mr. Floam graduated with a BS degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and earned an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School. He and his wife, Kim, have three adult children and reside in Manhasset, NY.

About Conecuh Brands:

Founded in 2014, Conecuh Brands is a fully integrated, marketing and sales company, focused on creating high quality, super premium spirits brands.?Brands developed by Conecuh have authentic stories, delivered in world-class packaging at outstanding value.? The company’s portfolio includes Clyde May’s Whiskey and Bourbon, the award-winning Prospero Tequila and recently introduced, J. & J. McConnell’s Irish Whisky.

For More Information:

https://www.conecuhbrands.com/