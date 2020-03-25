Crook & Marker #CheersUp Campaign to Initiate World’s Largest Digital Cheers

HAMILTON, N.J.– For this one moment in time, it doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you drink. It’s all about community, keeping our spirits high and helping those in need. Crook & Marker, the first fully USDA Organic alcohol beverage portfolio from the founder of Bai Brands, is introducing #CheersUp, a new social media campaign aimed at uniting people in positivity for a great cause through the world’s largest digital cheers. On Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m. EDT, consumers of legal drinking age nationwide are invited to raise their glasses for the virtual toast and are encouraged to donate to the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Fund to support vital members of the beverage and service industries.

“During this unprecedented time when we’re almost forced to be apart, we wanted to do something that could help bring people together around small moments of positivity. With #CheersUp, we’re hoping to unite people and brands across the country to raise a glass, but more importantly, to assist local bartenders, beverage industry and hospitality professionals affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Daniel Goodfellow, chief marketing officer for Crook & Marker. “Whether you’re ‘Cracking a Crook,’ or pouring a drink of your choice, imagine thousands of people across the country connecting at the same time to make one massive toast to togetherness. And if everyone who can mark the occasion with a small donation, together we can make a big difference.”

Crook & Marker is also encouraging all brands, particularly within the alcohol industry, to rally together to help those who serve us all. The company announced that Roc Nation is the first brand to join the cause and will be engaging with its emerging artist platform, Equity Distribution, to help raise awareness of the campaign and take part in the virtual cheers.

There are several ways for organizations and consumers to join the cause, including hosting virtual happy hours with friends and family on video conferencing services, taking a selfie and uploading to social media, posting an Instagram story, or going live on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #CheersUp. For more information on how to participate in #CheersUp, visit crookandmarker.com/cheersup.

As part of the world’s largest digital cheers, Crook & Marker is committing $10,000 to the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Fund to assist bartenders, barbacks and bar servers who are in need of financial assistance. Participants who wish to give back and tip their bartender with their cheers can do so at crookandmarker.com/cheersup.

In addition to the digital cheers event on April 2, Crook & Marker will launch a series of initiatives as part of the #CheersUp campaign, including streaming up-and-coming musicians into living rooms, creating a content hub with helpful ideas and suggestions for people staying indoors, and delivering small “Random Acts” of kindness to people who need it most.

About the USBG National Charity Foundation

The USBG National Charity Foundation’s mission is to advance the lifelong stability and well-being of service industry professionals through education and charitable activities. The Foundation accomplishes this mission through programming that focuses on social responsibility, community service, and philanthropy. You can learn more about the NCF at usbgfoundation.org.

About the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

The purpose of the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program is to assist those in the bar industry who are in need of assistance as a result of a catastrophic event or an emergency hardship. Fire, weather, medical, national crisis, or a family emergency, the BEAP is here to assist bartenders in their time of need. Our goal is to assist as many qualified industry members as possible each and every year. We are striving to ensure that the BEAP is sustained as a safety net for those in the industry who need it most. Our hope is that you will support us to “help us serve those who serve us.” usbgfoundation.org/beap

About Crook & Marker

Who said bold flavor and better ingredients can’t go hand in hand? Crook & Marker, a new brand from the founder of Bai, is reimagining alcohol with a portfolio of USDA Organic zero-sugar beverages that are bursting with flavor and made with organic supergrain alcohol. Available nationwide in a variety of Spiked & Sparkling and Spiked Soda flavors, Crook & Marker® beverages are made with BaseBrew® organic alcohol – brewed from quinoa, millet, amaranth and cassava. They are sweetened from natural sources, gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan, with 80 calories, zero net carbs and 4% ABV per can.

About Roc Nation

