HINE Debuts U.S. Release of Limited Edition Antique XO

SAN FRANCISCO — Celebrating a century of creation since the very first blend of Antique XO in 1920 by Georges Hine, the House of HINE announces the U.S. release of HINE Antique XO 100th Anniversary 1920-2020 Cognac, an exceptionally rare, limited edition cuvée blended with a 100-year-old eau-de-vie from vintage 1920. Crafted by veteran cellar master, Eric Forget, only 1920 hand-numbered decanters were produced, with 270 allocated for sale in the U.S.

“What a thrill and an honor it was to take on the responsibility of blending such a momentous expression of HINE’s past and present,” said Eric Forge, HINE Cellar Master. “The enduring personality, flavor and aromatic nuances of the 1920 eau-de-vie, and the natural ease with which it blended so seamlessly with Antique XO’s eau-de-vies is truly remarkable, and a testament to the Hine family’s lasting legacy of excellence.”

Located on the banks of the Charente River in the heart of France’s Cognac region, the HINE House is internationally acclaimed for its blends, vintage and extra old cognacs. For more than 250 years and six generations of Hine family leadership, the iconic cognac house has upheld founder, Thomas Hine’s commitment to producing exceptional cognac made in a timeless style through vigilant grape growing in Cognac’s finest crus, calculated wood selection and expert blending precision in the cellar.

Delicately preserved in glass demi-johns for a century in the Réserve du Paradis cellar beneath the HINE House, the 1920 eau-de-vie enriches the original Antique XO with boundless richness and delicate floral notes of iris and lilac. The balance of the cuvée features 40 hand-selected cognacs, all aged for a minimum of 20 years and sourced exclusively from the most desired of Cognac’s six growing regions – Grande Champagne.

“Hotaling & Co. is honored to offer this exclusive and limited release,” said Dan Leese, President and CEO of Hotaling & Co., U.S. importer of HINE Cognac. “As a preeminent producer of fine cognac, HINE’s Antique XO 100th Anniversary edition culminates a centuries’ worth of experience, precision and blending mastery into one extraordinary cognac.”

HINE Antique XO 100th Anniversary 1920-2020 Cognac (750ml) is now available in select retailers and online exclusively through ReserveBar for a suggested retail price of $300. For more information, visit hinecognac.com.

About HINE Cognac

For more than 250 years, HINE has followed the traditions of founder Thomas Hine, who traveled from England to France to learn how to make the world finest bespoke cognacs. Today, HINE is internationally acclaimed for its blends, vintage and extra old cognacs and takes pride in its unequalled collection of exceptional cognacs dating back to the 1800s. The House of HINE cherishes a solid belief: that a great cognac is above all, a great white wine. The fine and delicate style is garnered by the careful growing of grapes in the heart of Cognac’s most desired areas, Grande Champagne and the Petite Champagne, and the use of wood to enhance, not mask, the eaux-de-vie’s flavors.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco importer & distiller, offers the finest curated portfolio of premium artisanal spirits. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junípero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 26th year of distilling and its 10th year of commercially uniting artisan distillers from around the world and sharing their stories to discerning consumers. Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, No.3 Gin, HINE Cognac, Lot 40 Rye Whisky, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

For More Information:

http://www.hinecognac.com/