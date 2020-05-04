Infuse Spirits Group Appoints Joe Castrilli as Vice President – National Accounts.

Infuse Spirits Group L.L.C., the world’s only single-bottle infusion company is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Castrilli as its Vice President – National Accounts.

Seth Benhaim CEO of Infuse Spirits announced today, “Joe Castrilli will join our growing team on May 1, 2020. Joe possesses one of the most complete backgrounds in sales management of National and Strategic Accounts in the country. In his new role, Joe will report to Jonathan Roth, Senior Vice President of Sales and lead the Infuse Spirits National Accounts Team.”

Joe Castrilli has relationships with key buyers and growth-oriented national accounts having worked for Terlato Wines International for the past 15 years as Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts as well as holding Vice President roles in National Accounts prior with Trinchero Family Wines and Constellation Brands. Castrilli has been recognized with many awards honoring his sales achievements in national accounts including Wine.com Top Supplier Award.

Infuse Spirits Group is based in Los Angeles, California but produces its one-of-a-kind vodkas in North Las Vegas, Nevada and its small batch craft whiskeys in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Company is focusing its attention on the improvement and diversification of spirits, rather than the product of spirits. In addition to the six current expressions of vodka, its Kentucky whiskey brands each feature a unique Oak Bill, which like the “mash bill” describes the barrel stave composition that finishes each whiskey batch. Each batch is finished with various Oak Staves. Infuse Spirits are made with passion and purpose; and is currently sold in 36 states throughout the U.S. Infuse Spirits’ brands have received over 70 awards in the past seven years including (3) Double Gold Medals & Best-of-Show at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

https://www.infusespirits.com/