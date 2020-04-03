Iron Smoke Distillery and RMC Join Forces To Produce Hand Sanitizer

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Iron Smoke Distillery and Rochester Midland Corporation (RMC) have announced a new partnership to produce ethanol-based hand sanitizer and supply it to at-risk frontline staff, hospitals and first responders.

Over 9,000 gallons of hand sanitizer have been produced already, and an estimated 15,000 gallons will be produced per week, earmarked for communities where supply is short. In an effort to get the hand sanitizer where the need is greatest, 2,000 bottles will be donated to local first responders who have already reached out to aid in their fight on the front lines against the novel coronavirus.

Joining forces was a perfect match for both Rochester-based companies to protect and give back to the community, ensuring those frontline staff who are most at risk are the ones who have first access to the hand sanitizer.

CEO and Founder of Iron Smoke Distillery Tommy Brunett is excited about the valuable partnership: “We held our guns and went big with the perfect partner — RMC. This affords us an exceptional opportunity to support people in the community that have supported us for so long. Our hearts are filled to be able to help in these difficult times.”

Bradley Calkins and Katherine Lindahl, Co-Chief Executive Officers of RMC, agree as it also gives the opportunity to continue to live the RMC number one value of “Always Safe” while allowing staff from both businesses to remain employed.

“The supply chain for these materials has been incredibly volatile over the last couple of weeks, and the innovative thinking on Iron Smoke Distillery’s part to convert their distilling process to manufacture hand sanitizer is to be commended,” Lindhal said. “Based on a handshake and mutual interest in moving this to maximum production quickly but safely, our companies have collaborated incredibly well. How we are showing up together matters for our community, team members and customers.”

This partnership announcement comes on the heels of the launch of Iron Smoke Distillery’s SmokeOutCOVID19.com, a website focused on connecting bartenders with tipping patrons to ease the financial burden created by the novel coronavirus. Bartenders can create a free account, connect their PayPal or Venmo, and upload drink recipes or instructional videos.

About Iron Smoke Distillery

Based in Fairport, NY Iron Smoke Distillery produces distinct world-class bourbons and whiskeys that can be enjoyed neat or in classic cocktails. They produce the multiple award-winning whiskeys, including Iron Smoke Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Iron Smoke CASKet Strength, Iron Smoke Single Barrel Special Reserve, Rattlesnake Rosie’s Apple Pie Whiskey and Rattlesnake Rosie’s Maple Bacon Whiskey in their 21,000-square foot facility. As a New York State small-batch farm distillery, Iron Smoke uses local ingredients from Finger Lakes family farms within a 50-mile radius of our distillery. The stripped mash from production is returned to the farms to be used as feed for their livestock. Their tasting room, the “Watering Room and Sideshow” features a fully licensed bar with all New York State Wines, Beers, and Spirits as well as weekly live music and world-class entertainment. Winner of the prestigious Double Gold in last year’s North American Bourbon & Whiskey competition, recipient of a 95.5 rating in the 2018 Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible and named Forbes Magazine one of the “10 Best Bourbons Outside of Kentucky.” Follow Iron Smoke on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Iron Smoke Distillery.

Iron Smoke Distillery 111 Parce Ave Rochester, NY 15610 Phone 585-233-1111 skully@ironsmokedistillery.com

About Rochester Midland Corporation

Today, Rochester Midland’s 4th generation family led business spans the globe with technology far beyond that of the late 1800’s when the company was founded, drawing on the expertise and creative chemistry of its five distinct chemical programs. RMC is a multinational company whose vision is to help our customers achieve a higher level of cleanliness, productivity and environmental awareness.

For More Information:

https://smokeoutcovid19.com/