Mount Gay Launches Taste Your Escape Virtual Retreat

While summer may feel different, with travel plans shifted and more time spent at home, Mount Gay Rum, the world’s oldest running rum distillery, is inviting consumers for a virtual escape to Barbados, the birthplace of rum. In celebration of National Rum Day on August 16, Mount Gay Rum unveils the Taste Your Escape Retreat, a unique virtual experience featuring a series of Barbadian-inspired activities that inspire you to explore a new destination and opportunities through rum and cocktails, movement and culinary.

From August 11 through August 14, Mount Gay will host a series of interactive and informational sessions curated with experts and tastemakers via Instagram Live on @MountGayRumUs. Consumers are invited to tune in at 6 p.m. EST daily to take part in the series, learn about Mount Gay Rum and its birthplace of Barbados and engage with the knowledgeable hosts. The schedule includes:

Rum Immersion – Tuesday, August 11

Join Master Blender Trudiann Branker for a taste of Barbados during this interactive tasting, along with digital creator Asiyami Gold

Movement and Seaside Flow – Wednesday, August 12

Escape to Island time with a surf-inspired yoga session with yoga and dance instructor Lulu Soni

Bajan Bites – Thursday, August 13

Excite your taste buds with a step-by-step culinary experience infused with local flavors by Javon Cummins, head Chef at Tapestry in Barbados

Cocktail Crash Course – Friday, August 14

Learn how to mix the perfect cocktail at Happy Hour with an engaging cocktail course with Brand Ambassador, Darrio Prescod and digital creator Jovel Roystan

For more information, follow @MountGayRumUs and for additional Mount Gay Recipes visit MountGayRum.com. Mount Gay Rum core products include Eclipse, Black Barrel, XO and 1703. Head over to Drizly.com to pick up your bottle ahead of National Rum Day on August 16.

For More Information:

www.MountGayRum.com.