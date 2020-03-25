New Spirits Gallery: Vodka, Brandy, Tequila and RTD Cocktails

In this gallery, we highlight a selection of new ready-to-drink cocktail releases, including low sugar cocktail launches from XED, Well and Miami Cocktail Co., along with three new vodka expressions from Insólito and limited edition offerings from Van Gogh Vodka and Germain-Robin.

Miami Cocktail Co. Miami Cocktail Co. Miami Cocktail Co. released a new line of wine-based Organic Spritz Cocktails, with 4.2% ABV and containing 110 calories per can along with no added sugar, additives or preservatives. Available in Bellini, Mimosa, Margarita, Paloma and Sangria varieties, the cocktails can be found online and in Fresh Market and Whole Foods at a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 4-pack of 8.4 oz. cans.

Insólito Insólito Texas-based country band Midland launched Insólito, a new premium small batch tequila brand in collaboration with Mexican distillery Premium de Jalisco. Insólito tequila is available in three 40% ABV expressions: Blanco ($39.99), Reposado ($44.99) and Añejo ($54.99), now available in 750ml bottles in select on- and off-premise accounts throughout Texas.

Well Well sparkling vodka lemonades. The 4% ABV cocktails, which are lightly sweetened with agave, are available in Charcoal, Spirulina and Hibiscus varieties in 355 ml cans at retailers in Alberta, Canada.

Van Gogh Vodka Van Gogh Vodka As part of its #GoghGirl International Women’s Day campaign, Kentucky’s Van Gogh Vodka partnered with artist Kate Worum to design a limited-edition label for its signature vodka. Van Gogh Vodka Limited Edition bottles are available in retailers now in 750 ml bottles in limited quantities. Van Gogh is donating $1 per bottle sold to ArtTable, an organization dedicated to advancing the leadership of women in the visual arts.

XED XED XED is a new brand of low calorie, low ABV canned cocktails, available in Mojito, Moscow Mule, Gin + Tonic and Vodka Soda varieties. Coming in at 5.7% ABV, the cocktails contain 1 gram of sugar, 2 grams of carbohydrates and 120 calories per 12 oz. can. Launching in 6-packs, XED hits retailers throughout New Jersey in April, with a New York launch to follow.

FULLBAR FULLBAR FULLBAR is a new line of canned 80 proof spirits and corresponding cocktail mixers currently available in retailers in Michigan and Florida. The brand offers whiskey, gin, vodka, tequila and Caribbean rum in 100 ml cans, along with Ginger Mule, Tonic Water, Classic Margarita, Soda Water and Island Punch mixers in 200 ml cans.

Germain-Robin Germain-Robin California-based brandy maker Germain-Robin re-released its two California brandies, its flagship Germain-Robin ($75) and Germain-Robin XO ($125). Available in limited quantities -- only 1,400 Germain-Robin and 900 of Germain-Robin XO 6-pack cases will be available in 2020 -- both offerings use California-grown grapes and are distilled in Pruhlo Charentais Pot Stills and aged in air-dried Limousin Oak Barrels.