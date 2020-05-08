Rabbit Hole Introduces Bespoke Gin Finished In Rye Barrels

Louisville, KY – Rabbit Hole is expanding its portfolio of spirits with “Bespoke Gin,” a London Dry Gin aged and finished in the brand’s award-winning “Boxergrail” Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey barrels.

Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin marks the first new product outside of the American whiskey space for the rapidly-growing, Kentucky-based spirits brand. “Bespoke Gin” will begin rolling out at retail nationally in mid-April.

Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole’s CEO, founder and whiskey maker said, “I have always had a soft spot for gin and wanted to create my own, an expression that brings forth subtle nuances of rye against the backdrop of botanicals. Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin is everything I wanted it to be and more. It’s a spirit that celebrates the opulence of traditional English gin and the enduring charm of Kentucky rye. One barrel, two distinct spirts, it speaks to our ongoing commitment to innovation.”

Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin begins with a London Dry Gin, fashioned from the finest botanicals of angelica, coriander, juniper, lemon peel, licorice, orange peel and orris root. Rabbit Hole imports the gin to its urban Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, where the liquid is left to rest for 9 to 12 months, in the very same #3, wood-fired, toasted and charred new American Oak barrels that Kaveh and his team use to age its Kentucky Straight Rye whiskey. The spirit emerges from the barrels with a distinctively golden hue and notes of citrus, honeysuckle and elderflower with a hint of nutmeg. On the palate, lemongrass is prevalent, with a creamy mouth feel. The finish cascades into honey and ginger.

Kaveh continued, “To fully experience Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin, I encourage imbibers to let go of every pre-conceived notion they have about London Dry Gin and let the aroma and complexity of the spirit take over. Whether enjoyed on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail, Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin is a shining example of what a barrel-aged gin should be.”

Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin is presented in sequentially hand-numbered bottles that give a nod to the world-class tailors of London’s Saville Row. The glass is embossed with an eye-catching herringbone pattern and the shoulders of the bottle are prominent. Tactile gold treatments appear subtly throughout the presentation, alongside pale green elements that are reminiscent of the verdant branding on Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. A bar-top cork features a gold coin emblazoned with a bold message, “Beholden to No One” which invites imbibers to blaze their own trails, just as Kaveh Zamanian did when he founded Rabbit Hole.

Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin is 89 PROOF/44.5% ABV. The suggested retail price per 750 mL bottle is $49.99.

About Rabbit Hole

Diversifying the spirits landscape with one-of-a-kind whiskeys is Kentucky-based Rabbit Hole. Established in 2012 by Founder and Whiskey Maker Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole unifies heritage techniques with innovative, exclusive mash bills to create singular expressions of super premium American whiskey. Through its signature bottlings – Cavehill Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Dareringer Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks and Heigold Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rabbit Hole turns the whiskey world on its tail, inviting imbibers to take a sip and dive down the rabbit hole, where “there’s no going back™.” The brand’s iconic, awe-inspiring distillery, named the architectural icon of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, produces 1.2 million proof gallons annually and showcases the entire process of crafting bourbon from grain to bottle, unlike any other distillery in the country. Rabbit Hole is a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and is the official American Whiskey of the James Beard Foundation’s “Taste America” event series. Follow Rabbit Hole on Instagram @Rabbit Hole and Facebook @ Rabbit Hole Distillery.

