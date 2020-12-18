ROOT Crafted Rolls Out Into Florida Retail Market

Bethlehem, Pa. – ROOT Crafted, an award-winning, woman-owned organic cocktail mixer company, is proud to announce Wynn’s Market in Naples, Fla. will carry four of the company’s most popular flavors; Au Pear, Granada, Hibi-Hibi, and Lemongrass in 16 oz. bottles for approximately $9.99 each. This marks ROOT Crafted’s entry into the Florida retail market.

ROOT Crafted has been featured in Today.com and Forbes as versatile cocktail mixers and can be paired with any spirit including beer, wine and sparkling wine. The mixers are perfect for effortless entertaining. ROOT Crafted simplified the artisanal craft cocktail experience by simply mixing with a preferred spirit for large batch cocktail or sipping on at the end of a long day. Each bottle makes eight to sixteen cocktails.

ROOT Crafted is currently available in over 65 retail locations in seven states including Conn., Del., Fla., N.J., N.Y., Md., and Pa. ROOT Crafted can also be purchased on Amazon and RootCrafted.com and shipped nationally.

“We are so excited to bring Root Crafted flavors to cocktail enthusiasts in Naples,” said Diane Aemisegeo, co-founder of ROOT Crafted cocktail mixers. “Wynn Market is a great retail partner and we proud to be part of their gourmet product selection.”

“Independent retailers like Wynn Market who are known for offering artisanal products are a great way to build a trusted local customer base and we are excited to enter the Florida market,” explains Trish Lauden, Co-Founder of ROOT Crafted cocktail mixers.

About ROOT Crafted

ROOT Crafted is a women-owned cocktail mixer company based in Bethlehem, PA. ROOT simplifies the handcrafted artisanal cocktail. Uniquely, blended selections made with all-natural, organic ingredients enable consumers to offer exceptional drinks with ease. ROOT Crafted is all about connecting to what nourishes us: Deep bonds with family and friends, wonderful food and, the perfect cocktail! The ingredients are rooted in the earth by using organic, all-natural ingredients blended to perfection.

