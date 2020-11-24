Simple Inclusions Launches Line of Naturally-Infused Simple Syrup

Founded by bar industry expert and previous CPG Marketing professional, Dan Quinn and Josh Ward, respectively, carefully crafted a new line of all-naturally infused, multi-use simple syrups that combines clean flavor like Meyer Lemon Mandarin, Lavender, Rosemary and Chili Heat. Crafted in small batches in Chicago, Simple Inclusions aims to make adding flavors in beverages and recipes easier and healthier. Using 100% organic sugar and real ingredient infusions, Simple Inclusions is available in four classic flavors: Original, Lavender, Rosemary, Meyer Lemon Mandarin and Chili Heat. As one of the first naturally shelf-stable mixers, Simple Inclusions comes in a 12.6 oz. bottle and also comes in a 4 oz. variety pack containing all the flavors.

Simple Inclusions was inspired by vintage, old Hollywood cocktail bars and classic Mid-century aesthetics. Simple Inclusions wanted to make adding flavor profiles to beverages and recipes easier, healthier and simply delicious.

Simple Inclusions currently functions through its DTC site and Wholesale accounts in the continental US and Canada. For more information about Simple Inclusions and where to find the product near you, visit SimpleInclusions.com, follow along on Facebook and Instagram at @SimpleInclusions. For more information on Wholesale, please reach out to info@simpleinclusions.com

Please reach out to Josh and Dan, founders (info@simpleinclusions.com) for any sales, marketing, or product inquiries!

For More Information:

https://www.simpleinclusions.com/