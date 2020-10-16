Spirits Gallery: New Autumn Releases in Whiskey, Tequila, Vodka and Gin

In this Spirits Gallery, we highlight a handful of notable new releases for this fall, including a celebratory expression to mark Kings County’s 10th anniversary, the launch of Cincoro Tequila’s “Number Series,” and a new agave-based vodka from Crystal Head.

Barrell Craft Spirits Barrell Craft Spirits The latest special release from Louisville’s Barrel Craft Spirits, with 3,700 total 750 ml bottles, is Barrell Armida, a blend of three straight bourbon whiskeys finished individually in Pear Brandy, Jamaican Rum and Sicilian Amaro Casks. Bottled at 112.10 proof (56.06% ABV), Barrel Armida is available at select retailers and online at barrellbourbon.com for a suggested retail price of $89.99.

Bimini Gin Bimini Gin Bimini Coconut (47% ABV) is the latest release from the award-winning gin line and is available exclusively in Massachusetts, Maine, California and New York with a suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750 ml.

Cincoro Tequila Cincoro Tequila For its first limited edition release, called “The Number Series,” ultra-premium tequila brand Cincoro is packaging its Añejo expression in a extra large 1.75 L bottle format, with each engraved with a unique number never to be repeated. The new bottles will retail for $369.99 online and in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee (Nashville only), Texas (Dallas & Houston only) and Washington, D.C.

Crystal Head Vodka Crystal Head Vodka Released in a glossy black skull bottle, Crystal Head Onyx is one of the first commercially available agave-based vodkas. The spirit is available in 750 mlfor a suggested retail price of $55 at select national and local retailers.

E11EVEN Vodka E11EVEN Vodka Launched this month, Miami-based E11EVEN Vodka is handcrafted in copper stills and distilled six times from 100% Florida grown non-GMO corn. The spirit is available online at 11vodka.com and at South Florida retail stores such as Jenny’s Liquor, Primo Liquors, Gulf Liquors, Crown Wine & Spirits, Grove Liquors and Portofino Wine Bank. The suggested retail price for is $29.99 per 1 L bottle.

Tequila Herradura Tequila Herradura Herradura’s newest ultra-premium tequila release is Legend, an Añejo tequila matured for 14 months in heavily charred, new American White Oak barrels. Legend will be initially available in select markets, including New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Oregon, California, Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, for a suggested retail price of $125.

Brown Water Spirits Brown Water Spirits Staking its claim as “the first whiskey ever to be aged in a floating rick house on the Mississippi River,” O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey uses the constant motion of the river to ensure that “the whiskey never stops working.” The spirit is launching in November 2020.

Kings County Kings County To celebrate the distillery’s 10th anniversary, Kings County has released its 7 Year Single Barrel Bourbon, distilled in July 2013 and bottled at 107 proof.

Penelope Bourbon Penelope Bourbon Rose Cask Finish is the latest limited-edition release (2,400 bottles) from Penelope Bourbon. This 94-proof combination of straight bourbon whisky and 100% Grenache Rose is available at online retailers and select liquor stores nationwide for a suggested price of $65.

Baltimore Spirits Co. Baltimore Spirits Co. Post Epoch Rye, Batch #5 is the latest addition to Baltimore Spirits Co.’s Post-Epoch line of Epoch Rye whiskeys finished in alternative barrels; in this case, the rye has been finished for its last 12 months in a French oak barrel formerly containing Pineau De Charentes. The suggested retail price for a 750 ml bottle is $59.99.

Rosaluna Mezcal Rosaluna Mezcal Launched wide this month, Rosaluna is an all-natural joven mezcal made from espadín agave. The spirit is available on Drizly, as well as Total Wine & More and other select retailers in New York, Southern California and Massachusetts for a suggested retail price of $39.99 per 750 ml bottle.

Tamworth Distillery Tamworth Distillery New Hampshire-based Tamworth is introducing a new spirit just in time for the Halloween season: Graverobber, a 90-proof three-year-old rye whiskey with a layered profile of charred oak and burnt sugar. The limited-time offering is available at Tamworth Distilling and Art in the Age Philadelphia for a suggested price of $65.

Wheel Horsec Wheel Horsec After launching the Wheel Horse Rye brand earlier this year, the label is introducing Wheel Horse Bourbon, a Straight Bourbon whiskey made from a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley, and matured in hand-selected, 53-gallon, charred American oak barrels. Wheel Horse Bourbon is available in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee for a suggested retail price of $27.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

Woodford Reserve Woodford Reserve Launched on October 5, Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition is a bourbon that has been aged for an additional three years in French XO cognac casks and bottled in a handmade crystal decanter made in Baccarat, France. Woodford Baccarat (90.4 proof) is available in limited quantities and retails for $2,000.