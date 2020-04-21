The Glenlivet Launches ‘Spectra’ Digital Whisky Tasting Experience

The Glenlivet, the original Speyside single malt, is launching The Glenlivet Spectra, a limited-edition trio of mystery Scotch whiskies that invites consumers to explore a wide spectrum of flavours through an immersive tasting experience. Each expression is a reinterpretation of The Glenlivet’s signature smooth and fruity house style and is released without tasting notes, age or cask information, challenging the senses of Scotch lovers.

The Glenlivet has always challenged conventions and is on a mission to open up the single malt category to a whole new generation of drinkers. In a world where people are increasingly being spoon fed information, The Glenlivet Spectra introduces a bespoke digital experience that transports whisky lovers into a multi-sensory world, allowing them to explore their own palate and personally interpret the elusive tasting notes of each expression.

Through the gamified experience, whisky drinkers will be given cryptic hints andchallenged to put their tasting abilities to the test as they seek to determine what flavour profiles make each bottle unique. At the end of each tasting, users are given a personalised scorecard showing how close they are to decoding each of the three mysterious single malts.

Alan Winchester, The Glenlivet Master Distiller, commented: “True to our tradition-breaking spirit, we created an innovative whisky tasting experience across three single malts. Stretching our signature house style into three different single malt whiskies that work together as a collection was a unique challenge. Given the mysterious nature of The Glenlivet Spectra, we aimed to ensure each flavour was distinct and recognisable. I hope whisky lovers enjoy exploring the wide spectrum of flavours within The Glenlivet Spectra, as much as we enjoyed crafting them.”

Celebrating the disruptive nature of The Glenlivet Spectra, the three bottles of luxury single malt come packaged in an innovative, playful box composed of three compartments with each housing one of the three expressions. Each panel has been designed to subtly nod to the flavour profile of the bottle within. The Glenlivet Spectra is priced at £105 for three 20cl bottles of single malt Scotch whisky and is available for purchase from www.masterofmalt.com.

The full tasting notes and cask information will be revealed later in 2020, enabling drinkers to fully uncover the expertly crafted tasting notes contained within The Glenlivet Spectra. For more information visit www.theglenlivet.com.

For More Information:

https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-UK