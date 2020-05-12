WhistlePig Introduces HomeStock Whiskey Created In Collaboration with Flaviar

SHORHAM, VT — WhistlePig Rye Whiskey is pleased to announce the introduction of WhistlePig HomeStock Whiskey, a whiskey blended together, while apart. The limited edition whiskey was created via a virtual crowd blending experience in collaboration with Flaviar, a leading online spirits club. WhistlePig will donate 20% of online sales via Flaviar & Caskers from HomeStock to the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild (USBG) Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Program, which provides COVID-19 Relief Grants to bartenders. HomeStock is the first variant from WhistlePig’s award-winning portfolio that stretches outside of the Rye category, also using Wheat and Barley whiskeys.

WhistlePig HomeStock Whiskey is a result of an innovative, multi-faceted immersive crowd-blending experience designed to lift spirits and raise vital funds for the U.S. bar industry community. The collaboration between WhistlePig & Flaviar and the entrepreneurial nature of both companies ensured this concept went from idea to reality in just a matter of weeks. An engaging exclusive content program was created and hundreds of WhistlePig ‘Blend Your Own’ whiskey kits were dispatched to a combination of Flaviar’s membership of whiskey enthusiasts and industry professionals, who were asked to experiment at home before submitting their preferred recipe. The at home blending kits included samples of WhistlePig Rye, wheat and barley whiskeys, along with blending tools and instructions, were universally welcomed by whiskey lovers stuck indoors.

Pete Lynch, WhistlePig’s Master Blender, is no stranger to crowd-blending, which has formed the basis of WhistlePig’s award-winning FarmStock range, but he would usually host sessions around the country in person. Adjusting to the times, he shared his expertise via a video from the WhistlePig Farm and distillery in Vermont and written instructions. With the submissions received, Lynch analyzed the data and determined the three most popular styles of whiskey submitted.

Thousands of consumers tuned in to Flaviar’s social media pages to take part in a live blending session, hosted on April 28 by spirits industry veteran, Dan Dunn and Lynch. During the live stream, all three whiskeys were blended, tasted and then voted upon to decide which should be bottled as WhistlePig HomeStock.

Despite over half of the submissions being Rye dominant, the surprise winner, with 44.1% of the votes on the night, was Blend Number 3, which involved 45% Rye, 30% Wheat and 25% Barley.

Jeff Kozak, CEO, WhistlePig Whiskey, adds “HomeStock is a truly special blend for us, not only due to how it was made but it’s the first time we’re releasing a whiskey that features something other than Rye. We’re thrilled that this blend got voted as the winner, it could be a sign of things to come from us in the future as a natural extension of our famed FarmStock range.”

Grisa Soba, Co-Founder of Flaviar, comments: “We’re going to be talking about this period in history for a long time, and what we all did to stave off cabin fever. Instead of saying they learnt how to make sourdough or banana bread like some kind of quarantine cliché, Flaviar members will be able to brag about learning to blend whiskey during lock down and being part of a piece of liquid history that they can now own and savor. Exclusive content and experiences like this have always been a big part of Flaviar and we’ve just taken it to another level.”

On the nose, HomeStock is sweet and fruity, with pipe tobacco, vanilla and orange vest. Upon tasting, one will experience a big hit of baking spice with toffee, with nutmeg, roasted nuts, ripe berries and a great mouthfeel. The finish on HomeStock is long, spicy and lovely.

WhistlePig HomeStock Whiskey is now available for pre-order via Flaviar and Caskers, priced at $72.99 per 750ml.

ABOUT WHISTLEPIG RYE WHISKEY

Founded in 2008, WhistlePig Rye Whiskey is the premier aged Rye whiskey, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of Rye. WhistlePig Whiskey is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated Rye whiskey – having received the coveted ‘Best in Show Whiskey’ title from the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world’s finest Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle Rye whiskeys in the world. For additional information please visit whistlepigwhiskey.com. Please enjoy WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Responsibly.

ABOUT FLAVIAR

Founded in 2012, Flaviar is the world’s largest premium spirits club, with operations in the US and Europe. Flaviar offers a better way to experience fine spirits. Flaviar members enjoy a full suite of benefits including quarterly tasting boxes and full-size bottles sent directly to their home, invitations to exclusive spirits events, access to rare and original spirits available only to members, free shipping, over 200K member reviews and more.

