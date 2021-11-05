5 Recently Launched Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

Although decreased demand for major hard seltzer brands, such as Truly, have been cited as a mark of the decline of the ready-to-drink cocktail market, a recent report from market research firm IWSR found just the opposite. The report states that RTD volume shares are set to double over the next five years, bringing the category up to an 8% share of total beverage alcohol by 2025 and spirit and beverage companies continue to fuel that growth.

Over the past month new brands and products have entered the segment ranging from the debut of hard craft lemonade brand Mad Lemon to a house-made gin and absinthe combination from Tattersall Distillery. Check out the gallery below for the latest canned cocktails to hit the market.

WhistlePig Rye Smash

Vermont-based WhistlePig Whiskey unveiled its first ready-to-drink craft rye cocktail, PiggyBack Rye Smash, in three flavors: Blackberry Lemon Fizz, Session Citrus Mint and Fresh Ginger Lime. The small batch canned cocktail is made with 100% Estate Rye grown on the WhistlePig Whiskey Farm. PiggyBack Rye Smash is available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans (8% ABV) for a suggested retail price of $17.99 at retailers in Georgia, Missouri, Vermont, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Hornitos Tequila

Premium tequila maker Hornitos extended its RTD tequila seltzer line this month with a new Pineapple flavor which contains 112 calories per 12 oz. can (5% ABV) and is made with a base of real Plata Tequila, seltzer and no artificial sweeteners. Hornitos Pineapple Tequila Seltzer is available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $11.99 per 4-pack.

Mad Lemon

Denver-based beverage brand Cowgirl Lemonade entered the RTD cocktail category this month with the debut of Mad Lemon hand-crafted lemonade cocktails in two flavors: Mad Classic and Raspberry Key Lime. The canned cocktails are made with a base of premium liquor and mixed with fresh lemon juice, cane sugar, maple syrup and a blend of herbs, fruit and spices. Mad Lemon canned cocktails are available at select Denver-area retailers.

HAPĒ

XED Beverages partnered with supermodel Jordan Barrett to launch new sake-based RTD cocktail line HAPĒ SAKE SPRITZ. The better-for-you cocktail is made with Junmai sake, fruit juice and tea and comes in three flavors — Grapefruit with Elderflower and Ginger, Green Tea with Yuzu and Lemon and Lemonade with Hibiscus and Lemongrass. The cocktails are available online in 12-count single flavor and variety packs for between $44.99-$54.99, flavor dependent.

Tattersall

Minnesota-based distillery Tattersall released the latest addition to its RTD cocktail line — Corpse Reviver #2 — made with Tattersall Gin and a touch of Tattersall Absinthe. The RTD beverage features citrus flavors including orange and lemon and notes of anise and wormwood and it’s recommended to be served over ice or with a carbonated mixer. The Corpse Reviver #2 will be available at local Minneapolis retail stores and hotel minibars nationwide for $5.99 per 100 mL bottle (30% ABV).