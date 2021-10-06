AM-PM Coffee Bourbon Launches In The US Market

AM-PM Coffee Bourbon has made a notable splash in the liquor industry. In the flavored whiskey category, it is coffee bourbon’s time to shine. In just a few months AM-PM has garnered attention, high demand and is expanding into 10 markets with little solicitation.

As MarketWatch states,” The category is on fire in the U.S. market. In 2019, 17 top brands combined for a 12% increase in volume to just over 13 million cases, according to Impact Databank. Five years ago, volume for those same flavored whiskies in the U.S. stood at 7.5 million cases”.

Straight out of a select Tennessee distillery, AM-PM is a 4-year aged straight bourbon whiskey. Jeff Johnson, a native and Tennessee restaurateur, owns the Local and Parish Grocery. Johnson started developing over the past few years a coffee company which led to coffee pairing, and coffee cocktails, surprising both the trade and the consumer with unique “out of the box” concoctions.

Jeff took it one step further in his procurement of coffee. He sourced “fair trade” coffee beans to create his delicious bourbon whiskey and infused it with Madagascar vanilla beans, pure cane sugar and 100% Arabica beans. Americans consume about 400 million cups of coffee per day and the USA is leading the pack.

Jeff shares” I feel fortunate to be in the restaurant, coffee and the bourbon business”. It appears Jeff has a “recession proof” brand on his hands. The NCA gives us a snapshot of the coffee industry, “As the National Coffee Association shares, “7 in 10 Americans drink coffee every week; 62% drink coffee every day. The average American coffee drinker drinks just over 3 cups per day”.

Bourbon is one of the fastest growing categories, fueling this is also flavored brands. Vinepair states, “Thirty-three weeks into 2020, and off premise sales of bourbon have already reached $1.34 billion, according to Nielsen data. That’s a 29.7 percent rise compared with the same period last year”.

Jeff says, “You can enjoy AM-PM on the rocks, in your favorite cocktail, or straight. We were trying to create a product a consumer would want to wake up to and enjoy in the morning or at night”. The mixability is unmatched and so is the taste profile, bourbon forward with a coffee finish. The perfect combination for category growth beyond Jeff’s wildest dreams. Move over peanut butter, it is coffee flavor’s time has come shine!

For More Information:

https://ampmbourbon.com/