Baltimore Spirits Company Release Four-Year Aged Whiskey

BALTIMORE, Md. – Baltimore Spirits Company (BSC) today announced a special holiday release of their award-winning Epoch Rye Whiskey. The new expression, Post Epoch 4-Year Straight Rye Whiskey, will be available starting this Friday at noon in their new tasting room, The Cocktail Gallery, in Medfield’s Union Collective.

The new four-year Rye Whiskey is the latest addition to BSC’s Post Epoch line of whiskeys, which ages Epoch Rye in a second barrel to impart extra character to the spirit. This is the first time a Post Epoch will be released at 4 years old, and this particular expression spent the final two years of aging in a barrel previously used to age maple syrup.

“We always want to do something special for the holidays,” said Lents. “This is in some ways a throwback to our very first Post Epoch, which was also a Maple Barrel finish, but it’s also a glimpse into the future of older expressions Epoch Rye.”

Post Epoch 4-Year Straight Rye Whiskey is 100 proof (50% ABV) and is available for pre-order now for $99.99.

About Baltimore Spirits Company

Founded in 2015 by friends Ian Newton (CFO), Max Lents (CEO), and Eli Breitburg-Smith (Head Distiller), the Baltimore Spirits Co® distills premium, award-winning spirits that express the culture, chorus, and meaning of Baltimore, restoring an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland. In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create expressive spirits that can only come from bold, forward-thinking experimentation. Their portfolio includes Shot Tower® Gin (Gold Medal Winner at both the New York International Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Epoch Straight® Rye (Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Fumes Pumila® Smoked Apple Brandy, and Baltamaro®, a volume of flavored Amari consisting of Fernet, Coffee, and Szechuan Amaro. For additional information visit

