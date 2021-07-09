Black-Woman Owned Ego Tequila Expands To Texas

Ego Tequila Blanco and Reposado are available in Texas. Founder Rikki Kelly, now 26, started the project at the age of 24, changing the game as a young Black woman in an industry dominated by white men and celebrity vanity brands. Kelly is the first Black woman tequila founder in the state, and the 3rd in the country. Sourced from the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, Ego Tequila is produced from 100% Blue Weber Agave, made with natural volcanic spring water, and distilled in alembic stills. On top of its smooth and crisp finish, Ego Tequila has a delicate profile with hints of citrus and white flowers – achieved by using both highland and lowland agave. The lowland’s mineral rich, volcanic soil creates earthy and spicy notes. The sugar-rich agaves of the highland region are more delicate in profile, producing notes of citrus and white flowers. Together these flavors create a distinctly exquisite flavor profile.

The concept behind Ego Tequila was to create a brand that both professionals and amateur mixologists could feel comfortable experimenting with in terms of cost, consistency, and mixability. The name, Ego, is inspired by the experience of drinking well-made tequila. It makes one feel like a different person, invoking their tequila-imbibing alter ego. Approachable to newcomers and tequila aficionados alike, Ego Tequila was created to spark exploration. No matter who you are or who you want to be, there’s an Ego Tequila for you.

When asked about her inspiration for the brand, founder Rikki Kelly said, “When I created Ego Tequila, my goals were to make sure it was smooth in quality, approachable for newcomers and tequila loyalists, and out of the ordinary. I believe I understood the assignment.”

Ego Tequilas are 40% alcohol by volume and are available in 750 ml bottles with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price of $29.99 for Blanco and $31.99 for Reposado. Ego is based in Fort Worth, Texas, imported from Mexico, and distributed by Texas Tru Distribution. It may be purchased at Cheap River Liquor in Dallas, Bear Creek Spirits and Wine in Colleyville, Bethany Discount Liquor in Allen, Flamingo Liquor in Dallas, and Bottles Wine and Spirits in Houston, with more retailers and flavors to come.

