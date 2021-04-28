Brockmans Gin Unveils Spring Gift Pack For Celebrating Mother’s And Father’s Day

NEW YORK, NY —Brockmans Gin, the super-premium, new style gin, is introducing the ultimate value-added gift pack just in time for Mother’s and Father’s Day as well as any spring holiday celebration. The super-premium pack, available in select markets, includes a 750ml of Brockmans Gin, a Brockmans cocktail recipe booklet and a striking Spanish style Copa Glass – the perfect vessel to enjoy delicious Brockmans Gin cocktails. The gift pack is designed to provide shoppers with a unique and convenient gifting option and retailers with a value-added package to drive incremental sales of Brockmans during the much anticipated spring 2021 season.

Matt Argenti, Brockmans Gin USA Brand Director commented, “Brockmans Gin is intensely smooth offering an exquisitely versatile and complex taste experience. Its’ signature taste is created with a blend of botanicals including blackberries, blueberries, coriander, bittersweet orange peel and juniper berries and presents shoppers with an impressive gifting option and the ultimate centerpiece for any spring celebration. ”

Brockmans Gin has been awarded 20 medals in a variety of prestigious international taste competitions. Most recently, Brockmans won Platinum at the 2020 SIP Awards, the only awards platform judged entirely by consumers. Brockmans also won Double Gold at the inaugural U.S. PR%F Spirit Awards and Gold Medals at the UK-based Spirits Masters Awards and U.S.-based Artisan Spirits Awards.

Argenti added, “Available in more than 50 countries, Brockmans has experienced tremendous growth around the world and continues to build impressive momentum in the U.S. as more and more bartenders and consumers embrace this distinctly smooth and delicious award-winning gin.”

Brockmans’ value-added gift pack with 750ml bottle will be available beginning in May/June 2021 for a suggested price of $34.99.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin that is so intensely smooth and exquisitely complex it can be enjoyed neat, over ice or in a range of classic and contemporary cocktails. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin botanicals with vibrantly fresh notes of citrus and coriander which combine beautifully with rounded soft notes of wild blueberries and blackberries, providing an exquisitely sensual and intensely smooth taste experience. Based in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in select markets throughout the US.

For More Information:

https://www.brockmansgin.com/