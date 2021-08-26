Chairman’s Reserve Rum Launches ‘Vintage 2009’

SPIRIBAM, known for their iconic Saint Lucian and Martinique premium rums, officially welcomes the arrival of Chairman’s Reserve Vintage 2009 rum to the United States. The latest installment from the world-renowned Chairman’s Reserve portfolio, the 2009 vintage is the follow up to the brand’s 2005 vintage rum. Rums like the Chairman’s Reserve 2009 vintage are rare, particularly for brands who pride themselves around blends. The 2009 vintage marries the passion of producing a single sourced blended rum with the enthusiasm of showcasing the various distillations from one single year. Diverse pot distilled and column distilled rums were produced by St. Lucia Distillers in 2009, set to age individually in their own casks, and were blended in 2021 composing an epic blend from the 2009 vintage.

“The Chairman’s Reserve portfolio continues to evolve showcasing the fruits from its visionary founder, Laurie Barnard,” exclaimed Ben Jones, Spiribam’s Director of North America. “To see the maturity of this brand’s providence with this new limited-edition release of a vintage single blended rum is remarkable and a very welcome addition to what has already been a very exciting development period for Chairman’s Reserve.”

The Vintage 2009 is an assembly of aged maturates from two different expressions from the famed Coffey column as well as rums exclusively from the John Dore II pot still, the Vendome pot still, and a 50/50 blend of JD II and Vendome distillates. The rums are aged independently for 11 years before being married by Head Blender, Deny Duplessis, who then returned the blended rum to Bourbon barrels for six weeks to allow the rums to integrate themselves. The marriage is consummated when the barrels are emptied for a final resting period in a large oak vat before bottling. The result is a vibrant golden-brown rum with an intense nose of honeyed raisin, flambeed toffee, banana, vanilla, and a hint of tobacco. On the palate, the Vintage 2009 feels creamy and concentrated, with powerful flavors of candied tropical fruits, spice, and toasted oak, and a complex finish of smoky leather and dark chocolate.

Margaret Monplaisir, Chief Executive Officer of Saint Lucia Distillers, proudly exclaims, “An amazing rum showcasing the benefits of aging at home in the tropics. Combined with the skill of our new Head Blender, Deny Duplessis, who carefully selected the best casks for this once in a lifetime blend. I am even more proud for Chairman’s Reserve Vintage 2009 earning the ISC Gold Medal for Deny’s first release as our Head Blender. You can look forward to many more award-winning rums from Deny and Saint Lucia Distillers.”

The Vintage 2009 is the most recent addition to the Chairman’s Reserve portfolio, one of the flagship brands from St. Lucia Distillers, based in the Roseau Valley of Saint Lucia. One of the best blended rums in the world, Chairman’s Reserve is known by rum enthusiasts as a “single blended” rum as it is a blend of column and pot still rum from the same distillery. The prodigious Laurie Barnard founded Chairman’s Reserve with his vision for creating a distinct identity for Saint Lucian rum. While other distilleries purchased column stills to increase production efficiency, he invested in small pot stills, eclectic barrel types, sugarcane agriculture, and developed proprietary yeast strains. He led with the belief that elite rums were not achieved from one barrel, but by blending components together from different ages, finishes, and styles.

In 1999, he officially launched the Chairman’s Reserve brand, establishing the prestige of Saint Lucian rum culture worldwide. Since his passing in 2012, his legacy has been carried on by the team, including head blender Deny Duplessis and chief executive officer Margaret Monplaisir. The Vintage 2009 joins a prestigious lineup of top rums in the expansion of the Chairman’s Reserve portfolio: the Chairman’s Legacy, a nod to Laurie Barnard that’s a mix of rums aged between fix and six years in ex-bourbon barrels, then combined in his signature style; the Chairman’s Reserve 1931, the preeminent bespoke offering of blended aged rums; the Chairman’s Forgotten Casks, an extra-aged sipping rum crafted to mimic rum found in the original forgotten casks discovered after a horrific distillery fire in 2007; the beloved Chairman’s Reserve Spiced Rum, an authentic Caribbean spiced rum made with the original Chairman’s Reserve steeped with “Bois Bandé,” a local Caribbean bark culturally known for its aphrodisiac qualities; and, of course, the Chairman’s Reserve Original, the flagship rum of the distillery that continues to be the ultimate representation of the iconic style of Saint Lucia rum based on Laurie Barnard’s first blend in 1999.

Chairman’s Reserve Vintage 2009 will be available across the US for $69.99.

ABOUT CHAIRMAN’S RESERVE RUM

Produced by St. Lucia Distillers, Chairman’s Reserve was established in 1999 by second-generation managing director Laurie Barnard as the preeminent Saint Lucian rum, an ode to the iconic style developed by the Barnard family. When many in the rum industry were focused on making the liquor more profitable with less character, Laurie Barnard sought more character in his products. He believed the best rum is achieved by blending different components together of ages, finishes, styles, and base materials. To create Chairman’s Reserve, he experimented with blending respective casks of pot still rum and column still rum. By returning the blended rum back into oak barrels for additional aging, Barnard created a soft, well-balanced, and flavorful spirit that has become the benchmark for St. Lucian rum. Today, the brand portfolio includes seven other award-winning rums as its team continue to push the envelope in honor of Laurie Barnard’s legacy.

ABOUT SPIRIBAM

Spiribam’s mission to bring the finest Caribbean rum to American shores dates back to 2006 when Rhum Clément was first introduced. The role of the company quickly evolved into an educational one focused on the advancement of Rhum Agricole from Martinique, such as Rhum JM, and attracting more attention to all styles of premium rum of different origins. After a decade of housing Rhum Agricole from the French West Indies, SPIRIBAM welcomed St. Lucia Distillers to its portfolio, beginning with the re-launch of Chairman’s Reserve, followed by Bounty Rum and Admiral Rodney. Crafted from distinct blends of pot-still and column-still rums, each brand has tremendous character and personality, proudly carrying an undeniable identity in regard to their style and region. Spiribam represents the ultimate cabinet of rum and is one of the primary forces behind today’s rapidly developing ultra-premium rum category in the US.

For More Information:

https://www.spiribam.com/