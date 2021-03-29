Colorado Doctor Launches American Woman Whiskey

American Woman Whiskey proudly announces their launch into the Colorado liquor market with two expressions, a cask strength and a 92 proof straight bourbon. American Woman Whiskey was born in Kentucky and barrel aged in small batches in Colorado Springs.

Founder John Lupori of Steamboat Springs, Colorado has brought his passion for art and whisky together with the creation of American Woman Whiskey. He gathered a group of talented and successful entrepreneurs from coast to coast, and crafted an award-winning bourbon in a patented, custom bottle. It is symbolic of freedom, liberty, life, and art. With women’s empowerment in mind, American Woman Whiskey has pledged 1% of proceeds to the Caroline Lupori Outstanding Woman Award, which supports the efforts of female artists and entrepreneurs.

Prior to its launch, American Woman Whiskey has already been the recipient of 7 awards including Double Gold in the 2020 Denver International Spirits Competition, Gold in the 2020 Sunset Magazine Spirit Competition, Silver in the 2020 San Francisco International Spirit Competition, Silver in the 2020 Berlin International Spirit Competition, Bronze in the 2020 New York International Spirit Competition, Silver in the 2020 Cask Strength North American Whiskey and Bourbon Competition, and in 2019, Silver in the North American Whiskey and Bourbon Competition.

For More Information:

https://www.americanwomanwhiskey.com/