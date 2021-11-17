Conecuh Brands Announces New Innovations For Clyde May’s Whiskey Collection

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Conecuh Brands, LLC is launching four new innovations. Between now and December, the brand is releasing its most extensive line up of innovations to date.

The four new innovations include:

Clyde May’s Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 5-Year-Old (102 Proof; $49.99)

Clyde May’s Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 6-Year-Old (110 Proof; SRP: $59.99)

Clyde May’s 13 Year Cask Strength Alabama Style Whiskey (120 proof; SRP: $ 139.99)

Clyde May’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon 15-Year-Old (112 Proof; SRP: $199.99)

“We’re pleased that we can meet the demand from our loyal fans and consumers with these outstanding offerings,” says Roy Danis, President and CEO Conecuh Brands, LLC. “Those who have been tasting the special cask offering each year are likely to experience the subtle nuances of our cask strength program. Our Cask program started 6 years ago with our 8-year-old and each year we have released a portion of this whiskey. It is fascinating to see the whiskey evolve over this period of time. I believe our current 13year old Cask Alabama Style Whiskey could be the best ever,” he added.

The new releases are already award winners in the most recognized spirit competitions. The San Francisco World Spirits Competition awarded the Clyde May’s Special Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey a Double Gold Medal and the Ultimate Spirits Competition scored this expression a 93.

The Clyde May’s Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 110 Proof is a select reserve of the producer’s special stock that is non-chill filtered and aged 6 years in American oak barrels. The Clyde May’s Cask Strength Alabama Style Whiskey 120 Proof is an exclusive limited-edition release of only a few thousand bottles every consecutive year. This liquid is aged 13 years and part of the Cask Whiskey Continuity Program. Another new limited-edition in time for holiday gifting is the Clyde May’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon 15-year-old.

Being the rarest bottling yet, this expression embodies Clyde May’s grit and pays tribute to Kentucky’s fine bourbon tradition.

Conecuh Brands is continuing to build awareness for the Clyde May’s label by working with Vice TV on a broadcast campaign during the 4th quarter. In addition to being the official state spirit of Alabama, the brand is also the Official Whiskey of the Talladega Superspeedway.

About Clyde May’s Whiskey

Clyde May’s Whiskey has been distilled since 1946 and legal since 2001. More than 75 years of authenticity, dedication and perseverance is behind the brand. It’s the first official state spirit in the country and the official state spirit of Alabama.

The Clyde May’s portfolio includes Clyde May’s Original Alabama Style Whiskey, Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon, Clyde May’s Straight Rye, Clyde May’s Special Reserve Straight Bourbon and Clyde May’s Cask Strength Whiskey and Bourbon.

About Conecuh Brands LLC

Founded in 2014, Conecuh Brands is a fully integrated, marketing and sales company. Led by Roy Danis, President and CEO, the company is focused on developing, marketing and maximizing the sales potential of quality super-premium spirits brands. Brands created and marketed by Conecuh Brands are delivered in world-class packaging at outstanding value. In addition to Clyde May’s Whiskey, the company also owns the award winning Próspero Tequila Portfolio in partnership with global superstar Rita Ora and McConnell’s Irish Whisky.

https://www.conecuhbrands.com/clyde-mays/