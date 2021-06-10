Cutwater Spirits Introduces Vodka Transfusion Canned Cocktail And Partners With PGA TOUR Player Harold Varner III

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., Cutwater Spirits, announces the national launch of its newest canned cocktail, Vodka Transfusion. Known as a true golfer’s cocktail, the Transfusion is a modern classic enjoyed at golf course bars and country clubs across the world. Cutwater’s Transfusion is delicious, portable, and refreshing – perfect for toasting to that one good shot of the day. To celebrate the release, Cutwater has teamed up with PGA TOUR Player and longtime Transfusion fan, Harold Varner III (known by the nickname, HV3) to showcase how he likes to cut out with Cutwater both on and off the course.

Cutwater’s Transfusion features award-winning Cutwater Vodka, Ginger Beer and real grape juice. The result is a refreshing elixir with notes of crisp ginger and fountain-style grape soda.

As pioneers of the canned cocktail movement, Cutwater has successfully mastered what some said was impossible – creating great-tasting, high-quality mixed drinks that can be enjoyed virtually anywhere. Sharing a similar spirit, Varner III is all about pushing boundaries on and off the course and enjoys “cutting out” from his routine by going on outdoor adventures including fishing, water sports, and far beyond. Cutwater’s co-founders, Yuseff Cherney and Earl Kight share similar passions, and the desire to bring great-tasting cocktails on their own adventures is how Cutwater came to be.

“Some folks think golf is a simple game, while true golfers know that to be far from the truth,” says Cutwater Spirits Co-founder and Master Distiller, Yuseff Cherney. “Some folks also think it’s easy to make a great Transfusion because it’s made with just a few ingredients. In fact, it’s a pretty complex cocktail, because the proportions of each component have to be just right for it to taste great. By using our high-quality ingredients and a precisely proportioned recipe, we’ve created a canned Transfusion that’s consistently delicious, and can be enjoyed anywhere – on or off the course.

“For years, the Transfusion has been my go-to cocktail to enjoy after a day on the course. And Cutwater’s Transfusion is great, with a nice little kick from the ginger beer and just the right amount of carbonation! As a guy who prefers drinking a cocktail to making one, I especially love the ease and convenience of enjoying my favorite mixed drink in a can,” says Harold Varner III. “Now, I can toss them into a cooler and go – it doesn’t get better than that!”

Cutwater Spirits’ Vodka Transfusion (7% ABV) will be available in 4-packs nationwide by the end of June.

About Cutwater Spirits

Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1,300 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 45 states.

https://cutwaterspirits.com/