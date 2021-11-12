Dashfire Introduces First-Ever, Ready-to-Drink Old Fashioned Variety Pack

Minnetonka, Minn. — Dashfire, a family-owned artisanal bitters and canned cocktail company based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, introduces the first-ever Old Fashioned variety pack in time for the holiday season. The three-pack of 100ml cans includes the classic Bourbon with notes of orange and cherry, Cane & Allspice, and Rye & Ginger. Dashfire Old Fashioned Variety Pack will be available in select markets and online (at dashfire.us) in November (SRP $14.99).

“Anyone who drinks Old Fashioneds knows that there are as many variations as stars in the sky,” says owner Lee Egbert. “That’s why having just one Old Fashioned, didn’t seem like enough. This variety pack collection of Old Fashioneds has allowed us to use unique base spirits and then build an entire flavor profile around that base spirit. So, if you know someone who loves Old Fashioneds, we think this is absolutely the perfect gift for them.”

Building on the enduring popularity of the classic Old Fashioned cocktail, Dashfire Old Fashioneds feature Dashfire bitters, premium spirits and Art Deco-style packaging that make for the perfect gift or holiday entertaining staple.

Dashfire Old Fashioned Cocktails:

BOURBON (38% ABV) The classic Old Fashioned complements bourbon with aromatic orange and hints of cherry.

RUM (35% ABV) Rum Old Fashioned indulges in the flavors of island life with three-year rum, allspice and rich demerara sugar.

RYE (35% ABV) A classic holiday accompaniment, Rye Old Fashioned incorporates spicy rye whiskey with notes of ginger in an elegant and sophisticated cocktail.

The Old Fashioned three-pack will initially be available in Tennessee, Georgia, Maryland, Washington, DC, Delaware, Michigan, Texas, and Minnesota, with more states to come.

About Dashfire

Founded in 2012 by Lee and Dawn Egbert, Dashfire is a family-owned micro-distillery located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that produces cocktail bitters, high-proof ready-to-drink cocktails, and the new line of Cafe´ Dashfire hard coffees. Learn more at dashfire.us and follow on Instagram at @dashfirebitters. Find Dashfire in Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Washington DC, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

For More Information:

https://shop.dashfire.us/