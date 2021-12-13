Drake’s Organic Spirits Launches Perfect Margarita BOXTAIL

Minneapolis, Minn. — Drake’s Organic Spirits — the leading brand in sustainability and the only producer on the market that is certified USDA Organic, Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Vegan and Kosher — announces the launch of Drake’s Perfect Margarita Boxtail (1.75L; SRP $19.99), which joins Minted Mojito, Watermelon-Tini, Mango Punch, and Black Cherry Limeade in this innovative, eco-friendly, ready-to-drink cocktail line. No artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners are ever used in Drake’s products.

A refreshing combination of Drake’s Organic Tequila, organic triple sec liqueur, organic fresh lime and other citrus juices, the 12% ABV Drake’s Perfect Margarita BOXTAIL brings the convenience of boxed wine to the cocktail arena. All Drake’s BOXTAILs are shelf stable and have only 5g sugar per serving; the outer box is made from recycled paper and 100% compostable; and at 14 cocktails per box, this choice saves five hard seltzer cans going into landfills, making it both a delicious and ecologically sound choice.

CEO and Founder of Drake’s Organic Spirits, Mark Anderson, says: “We are happy to see BOXTAILs, our newest innovation featuring Drake’s Organic Spirits and other sustainable ingredients, expand its product line as well as its points of distribution. Drake’s BOXTAILS comprise only the purest, freshest, and most sustainable ingredients. Better for you, better for the planet. We move fast, we innovate, we are about health and wellness, and we are on a rapid growth trajectory.”

Drake’s BOXTAILs can be found in many retail stores, such as Costco, Whole Foods, Walmart, Total Wine, and Sam’s Club; a complete list is online. From now until the end of the year the BOXTAILS will be available for consumers to sample at hundreds of in-store tastings nationwide, as well as promoted via out-of-hone advertising.

About Drake’s Organic Spirits

Drake’s Organic Spirits uses only organic, non-GMO verified ingredients to craft its spirits, mixers, SpikedIce Pops, and BOXTAILS RTDs, the latter being categories innovated by the company in 2018 and 2020 respectively. Drake’s is the first and only spirit line that meets all five official certifications including Vegan, Gluten-Free, Verified Non-GMO, Kosher, and Certified USDA Organic.

These well-priced, high-quality items – made without artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners – are distributed in 44 states and 5 countries; they can be found from TGI Fridays to The Ritz-Carlton, Costco to Whole Foods, and Caesar’s Palace pool-side to Fashion Week in New York City. The products often win Double Gold Medals from prestigious competitions including WSWA and the Global Spirit Awards; charitable partners include The Galápagos Island Relief Fund and Long Lake Animal Rescue.

For More Information:

https://drakesorganic.com/drink/perfect-margarita-boxtail/