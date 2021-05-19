Gallery: Spring’s Latest Ready-To-Drink Cocktails

With warmer weather approaching, spirit brands have launched a variety of refreshing and low calorie canned-cocktails for consumers to enjoy throughout the summer months. Check out the gallery for the latest RTD offerings with new brands debuts and everything from sparkling margaritas to whiskey lemonade.

sipMargs sipMargs SipsMARGS made its debut with a line of RTD sparkling margaritas available in four flavors: classic, coconut, mango, and mezcal. The canned cocktails have 5% ABV and 130 calories in each 12 oz. can, which can be purchased in 4-packs for $11.99 or a variety 8-pack for $19.99. The classic flavor is also available in a bag-in-a-box for $29.99.

Elenita Elenita Sparkling mezcal RTD cocktail brand Elenita has added Strawberry Mule and Passionfruit Paloma to its existing roster that includes Cucumber Lime Basil and Pineapple Jalapeno. The drinks are packaged in 12 oz. cans (5% ABV) and can be purchased in either single flavor or variety 8-packs for $19.99 at select retailers in Texas, Georgia and Tennessee and online.

Salt Point Salt Point Salt Point cocktails entered the margarita space with their newest canned offering made with blanco tequila, agave syrup and lime. The sparkling margarita has a 10% ABV and joins Salt Point's existing RTD lineup of Moscow Mule, Greyhound and Gin Highball which all retail for $4.99 per can or $17.99 4-pack.

Lifted Libations Lifted Libations Lifted Libations introduced two new flavors – Swing Juice and Lifted Lemonade – as well as a new canned format for its Mile High Mule and Tee Time flavors to complete The Caddy Pack, a variety 8-pack that retails for $22.99. The cocktails contain 150 calories and are 5% ABV per 12 each oz. can.

Ogden's Own Ogden's Own Utah-based distillery Ogden's Own has introduced two whiskey RTD cocktails: Porter’s Huckleberry Lemonade and Porter’s Peach Tea. The 12 oz. cans (7% ABV) are made with the distillery’s Porter’s Whiskey liqueur, lemonade and iced tea, and retail for $3.99 per can.

CanBee Cocktails CanBee Cocktails CanBee’s Cocktails debuted with RTD offering, Bee’s Knees: a sparkling gin canned cocktail flavored with honey and lemon. The cocktail is offered at 8% ABV in 12 oz. cans that retail in 4-packs for $14.99 and 24-packs for $79.00.