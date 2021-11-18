Italy’s Villa Massa Debuts Vermouth Giardino Duo

Italy’s Villa Massa has launched Vermouth Giardino – a duo of super premium vermouths created specifically with the professional bartending community in mind.

As with Villa Massa’s Limoncello and Amaretto, the Vermouth Giardino Tradizionale Rosso and Mediterranean Dry have been made with the best ingredients from different regions of Italy: the Italian Alps for Vermouth Giardino Tradizionale, and Sorrento, a beautiful coastal town near Naples in Southern Italy for the Mediterraean Dry.

Both vermouths were made in consultation with US-based bartenders and spirits experts Chris Patino and Stacey Swenson of Simple Serve, a unique, bartender focused brand agency.

Vermouth Giardino (‘garden’ in Italian) Tradizionale by Villa Massa is a sweet Vermouth di Torino which uses carefully selected botanicals gathered from the Italian Alps, including wormwood from Piemonte, bay leaves, coriander, and gentian. It has a deliberately more fruit forward flavour than other traditional Vermouth di Torinos to help it pair with the warm spices used in the botanical blend.

Vermouth Giardino Mediterranean Dry by Villa Massa is a distinct dry vermouth with fresh and vibrant P.G.I. Sorrento Lemon peel (Villa Massa Limoncello is only made using P.G.I. Sorrento Lemons) combined with other Mediterranean herbs, spices and botanicals including wormwood, ginger, juniper, and nutmeg. Similarly, this has a lighter style than its French and Italian counterparts thanks to its fresh citrus taste and slight salinity.

“Ever since its traditional recipe was created in 1890, Villa Massa has been a brand known for its craftsmanship of premium, authentic Limoncello worldwide,” explains Zamora Company’s Global Marketing & Innovation Director for Spirits Julian Fernandez. “In an effort to extend their portfolio of high-quality Italian-made products, Villa Massa has created a great tasting Vermouth crafted in much the same way as its Limoncello and Amaretto – using only the best all-natural ingredients from specific regions from Italy.”

The packaging design for the new brand is inspired by the 18th Century ‘baroque’ style with gold leafing and a vintage cocktail shaker shape to the bottle.

“Our idea was always to create a product ideal for mixing in both classic and contemporary cocktails, as well as being worthy of sipping on its own,” continues Fernandez. “To accomplish this, we collaborated with two expert US-based mixologists, Chris Patino and Stacey Swenson, who helped us to develop our Vermouth Giardino and so we can say they are made ‘for bartenders, by bartenders’. The Vermouth Giardino Tradizionale is perfect paired with fellow premium spirits for a Negroni or a Manhattan, while the Mediterranean Dry adds bold citrus notes to the classic Dry Martini.”

The Vermouth Giardino range will launch in the US and Germany in September, and additional markets in 2022.

Vermouth di Torino Rosso Traditionale by Villa Massa – 16% ABV RRP $25

A traditional Torino style sweet vermouth crafted using carefully selected botanicals gathered from the Italian Alps. Rich, with dark fruit notes and a silky texture balanced by baking spice and citrus.

Vermouth Giardino Mediterranean Dry by Villa Massa – 18% ABV RRP $25

A distinct, contemporary style dry vermouth made using fresh and vibrant Sorrento lemon peels combined with Mediterranean herbs, spices and other botanicals.

About Zamora Company

Zamora Company is a 100% family-owned Spanish company which produces and sells wines and spirits with a high added value and whose main aim is customer satisfaction and to build and develop Premium Brands.

The Premium Brands owned by Zamora Company are Licor 43, Bodegas Ramo´n Bilbao, Martin Miller ´s Gin, Sangri´a Lolea, Villa Massa Limoncello, Albariño Mar de Frades, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Patxara´n Zoco and Cruz de Alba.

With a presence in over 90 countries Zamora Company boasts experienced international staff of over 400 people with its own production facilities in Spain, Italy, Iceland, USA and the Dominican Republic and an annual turnover of €196M.

