Maverick Whiskey Releases Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Maverick Whiskey is releasing its limited-edition Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a Certified Texas Whiskey produced in the Lone Star State. The Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey is pot-distilled and bottled at barrel proof. The Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey is now available at the Maverick Whiskey distillery and select retailers in Texas.

“We founded Maverick Whiskey in 2017 as a destination distillery in the heart of San Antonio adjacent to the Alamo as a way to celebrate our family and Texas heritage,” says Dr. Kenneth Maverick, founder of Maverick Whiskey. “Our distillery, housed in the restored Historic Lockwood Bank Building, carries on the spirit of Samuel Maverick with the potent flavors of our new Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon. Any maverick will appreciate its gusto.”

The Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey is distilled from a mash of 72% Texas-grown corn, 18% rye, and 10% malted barley. It is aged a minimum of two years in new charred White Oak barrels. The Texas Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey is non-chill filtered and hand-bottled at barrel proof (57% alcohol by volume / 114 proof) ensuring the true, bold flavor of this Texas bourbon.

“To produce our Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey, we expertly select the best barrels of Certified Texas Whiskey that are brought in from a Texas distillery,” says head distiller Kevin Graham. “Once aged, we expertly blend the right barrels to bring out the sweet caramel flavors balanced with just the right pop of spice.”

Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey Tasting Notes

The charred oak gives the nose a deep earthiness with notes of vanilla and caramel. The palate is delightfully smooth with notes of sweet caramel, cola, and spices. The finish, while silky, has the peppery bite of rye and a touch of mint. Enjoy the best served neat or with one large ice cube in a Glencairn.

Samuel Maverick Texas Dry Gin

In addition to the release of the Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon, Maverick Whiskey is releasing its Samuel Maverick Texas Dry Gin into distribution in Texas. Previously only available at the distillery tasting room, this gin is distilled onsite with a hybrid pot still. Head distiller, Kevin Graham artfully selects the hearts of the distillation run for optimum aromas and flavor with his trained nose and palate. The Texas Dry Gin is a traditional dry gin with a Texas twist, made using locally grown rosemary, pecans, bay laurel, Mexican mint marigold, and fresh Valley grapefruit zest, along with traditional gin botanicals such as juniper berries and coriander. The nose is deep and complex with notes of resinous juniper, honeysuckle, lavender, lemongrass, and baking spice. The palate is silky smooth with rosemary and juniper up front followed by citrus rind and a pleasant piquancy. The finish is long with notes of menthol and peppercorn.

Pricing and Availability

Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Samuel Maverick Texas Dry Gin are available at the distillery in San Antonio, Texas. Both are distributed by Republic National Distributing Company in Texas and are available in select independent and chain retail stores, such as Alamo City Liquor, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Foods, Total Wine & More, and Twin Liquor for a suggested retail price of $54.99 and $44.99 respectively. Retailers can be found on maverickwhiskey.com.

About Maverick

Maverick Whiskey, based San Antonio, Texas, is a whiskey distillery, restaurant, and event center dedicated to Sam and Mary Ann Maverick, one of San Antonio’s earliest families. Located just steps away from the historic Alamo in San Antonio on the original Maverick family homestead, native son Kenneth Maverick established Maverick Whiskey as a nod to the Maverick family’s storied Texas roots and patriarch Sam Maverick—for whom all other mavericks are named. The state-of-the-art distillery produces a variety of spirits distilled using Texas-grown grains on a copper hybrid pot still. Rich Texas history is imbued into the barrels as they age in the vault of this restored historic bank building. Visit the restaurant and distillery tasting room located at 115 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78205 to enjoy locally-influenced cuisine, beer brewed onsite, a flight of whiskey, or a cocktail from the culinary-infused drink menu. Connect with Maverick Whiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

https://maverickwhiskey.com/