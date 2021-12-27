Molson Coors Offers Free, Safe Transit in Six Metropolitan Areas This New Year’s Eve

This holiday season, Molson Coors is spreading more than holiday cheer – it is also spreading awareness for making safe, responsible choices when celebrating by offering free rides on New Year’s Eve through its 2021 Miller Lite and Coors Light Free Rides program. This year, the program will offer free rides in six different metro areas across the country, including Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Phoenix.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of an organization that is so committed to the communities it serves. At Molson Coors, we want the places where we work to be even better places to live and that includes ensuring safety in those communities,” said Tami Garrison, Community Affairs Director, Molson Coors. “Our Free Rides program is just one of many ways Molson Coors helps others celebrate responsibly. People can ring in 2022 knowing they have a transportation alternative on New Year’s Eve.”

In partnership with local mass transit, the Free Rides program has provided free access to the bus, rail or train systems in key markets across the country for more than three decades to encourage celebrating responsibly. Since the beginning of the program, over eight million people have gotten home safely because of Free Rides.

“Thanks to our partners at Molson Coors, we are able to provide Chicagoans and visitors a safe ride home on one of the busiest nights of the year,” said Stina Fish, Manager of Business Development, CTA. “The New Year’s Eve Free Rides partnership is an important initiative to us, and we look forward to continuing the tradition this New Year’s Eve.”

Along with the Free Rides program, the company offers other opportunities throughout the year to prevent drunk driving, all which align with the company’s commitment to implement initiatives to prevent alcohol-related incidents.

Riders can make their plans for a safe ride home by reviewing routes on their local public transit websites.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

For More Information:

https://www.molsoncoors.com/