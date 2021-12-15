Motörhead Ace of Spades Straight Bourbon Whiskey Launches to Fans Across the U.S.

Pewaukee, Wis. – Brew Pipeline has launched Motörhead Ace of Spades Straight Bourbon, its latest collaboration with iconic rock band Motörhead.

The bourbon initially had a brief debut in August in limited edition Sturgis bottles around the rally. Due to popular demand, Brew Pipeline is now fulfilling orders across the U.S. This includes Brew Pipeline’s distribution in California and Rhode Island as well as online orders via Craft Shack, shipping to 41 states.

“We’re honored to develop this fantastic American Bourbon Whiskey in concert with Motörhead,” said Joel Kath, founder of Proof Artisan Distillers. “Following input and feedback from the band, we aimed for a loud tasting profile. With a high-rye mash, four years of aging, slow gradual dilution and final conditioning with no-chill filtering, we’re extremely proud of the result.”

Aged four years in charred oak barrels, the bourbon is a blend of 60% corn, 36% rye and 4% barley. With notes of vanilla on the nose, this bourbon has a balanced combination of spicy and sweet flavors with cinnamon, rye, black pepper and mint. Full-bodied and complex, it tastes of oak, caramelized brown sugar, tobacco and cocoa with a strong cinnamon finish. The Motörhead approved bourbon is produced and bottled by award-winning small-batch distillery, Proof Artisan Distillers in Fargo, ND.

Product specs include:

Suggested retail price of $49.99-60.99

750ml bottles

90 proof, 45% ABV

Following the success of Motörhead Röad Crew, an American Pale Ale released last fall, Brew Pipeline once again teamed up with Moto¨rhead and Global Merchandising Services to bring this spirit to life. Band members Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell have contributed to the development of the bourbon’s flavor profile with frequent tastings throughout the process. Named for their hit album Ace of Spades the bottle features artwork from the album cover along with signatures from band members Lemmy Kilmister, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee.

Motörhead Bourbon is now available for year-round distribution by Brew Pipeline. Online orders are now available direct-to-consumer via Craft Shack at the following link. For more information regarding distribution and retail, email info@brewpipeline.com and visit www.drinkmotorhead.com. Additionally, look for launch parties in the coming weeks in West Hollywood, Calif. and Providence, R.I.

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a turnkey national distribution platform for craft beverage producers. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios and add true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications.

About Proof Artisan Distillers

Proof Artisan Distillers resides in a historic building previously occupied by Fargo’s Municipal Court. Master distiller, Jay Kath, has an unequaled pallet and an amazing talent for crafting spirits. Brothers Jay & Joel share their passion by fostering uncompromising standards. Quality is assured through every step: grain source, mash, ferment, distillation, barrel specifications, whiskey cellar maturation, final barrel conditioning and bottling. Each and every drop is produced on site.

About Motörhead

An English rock band formed in June 1975 by bassist, singer, and songwriter Ian Fraser “Lemmy” Kilmister, Motörhead quickly rose to great prominence in the British punk and heavy metal scenes. Although they changed their line-up several times, Motörhead never compromised or changed their unique, raging sound, which saw the band and their music become a lifestyle for many people from all genres, whether rockers, punks or alternative. As a power trio, they had particular success in the early 1980s with several successful singles in the U.K. Top 40. The albums Overkill, Bomber, Ace of Spades and particularly No Sleep ‘till Hammersmith cemented Motörhead’s reputation as a top-tier rock band. The band is ranked number 26 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. Motörhead released 22 studio albums, 13 live recordings, 12 compilation albums, and four EPs over a career spanning 45 years. The Motörhead legacy (and lifestyle) lives strongly on through their music and loyal fans, with the band garnering a nomination for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

About Global Merchandising Services

Global Merchandising Services is a music, artist, celebrity and brand merchandise company. Founded by Barry Drinkwater in 2008, with headquarters in London and Los Angeles. The Global team have worked with Motörhead as their exclusive merchandise partner for over 30 years and have been instrumental in developing numerous alcoholic beverages on behalf of Lemmy and Motörhead.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkmotorhead.com/