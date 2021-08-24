Native Botanical Gin Suncliffe Launches Exclusively In Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — SUNCLIFFE, LLC announced the launch of Suncliffe Gin, a botanical spirit with an online store featuring artisanal merchandise in support of DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project.

Suncliffe highlights local plant species, combining a trio of native Arizona juniper—one- seed, shaggy and alligator—with a blend of wild-foraged botanicals, including ponderosa pine bark, manzanita and western elderflower. The gin is vapor-infused in custom copper stills and non chill filtered, resulting in a botanical twist on the classic spirit that sparks the imagination—a postcard from the Southwest.

Suncliffe is a woman and LGBTQ-owned and operated business supporting local communities. The brand will collaborate with Arizona artisans to create unique pieces which will be available through their online store; leather coasters are hand-crafted in Tucson, the Suncliffe & Tonic kit highlights John’s Premium Tonic made with Cinchona bark in Phoenix, native plant species are used to develop incense sticks in Skull Valley as well as a botanical soap by Artemesia. 100% of proceeds generated by these sales will be donated to DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project, going directly toward funding water access to families who need it most on the Navajo Nation.

“The past year gave me the opportunity to fall back in love with the natural landscape I grew up in” says Ryan, “we spent our days hiking in Sedona and began foraging native plants to make our own gin.” While visiting New York, Ryan and Tom decided to develop their home made gin into a brand with their friend Clare. “We were inspired by the hues of Arizona in designing a product and bottle that highlights the region and offers a new perspective on gin branding” Clare notes. “In launching Suncliffe, we hope not only to draw on the spirit of Arizona but give back to the community and we are excited to be partnering with the Navajo Water Project for our launch”, Tom continues.

Suncliffe gin is available from select retailers in Arizona. RRP $38.

For stockists and more information visit suncliffegin.com and follow @suncliffegin on Instagram

FOUNDERS

Ryan: Born and raised in Flagstaff, Ryan earned his degree in dance at the U of A before touring internationally. He maintained a love for the nature of Arizona and has returned to live in Tucson.

Tom: Growing up in the UK, Tom worked in bars and restaurants before moving to America. Initially drawn to the unique scenery of Arizona by a photographic project, he now splits his time between Tucson and Brooklyn.

Clare: Working as a fashion stylist in New York inspired Clare’s passion for product development. Before relocating to the USA she was raised in rural Australia – the Arizona landscape reminds her of home.

SUNCLIFFE TASTING NOTES

Dry aromatics on the nose. A balance of earth and fruit with a subtly spiced finish on the palate. Medium bodied with a well rounded mouth-feel.

UNIQUE INGREDIENTS

Suncliffe’s botanical profile is truly unique, with two of the ingredients – manzanita and ponderosa pine bark – requiring individual FDA approval.

ABOUT DIGDEEP

DigDeep is a human rights nonprofit working to ensure that every American has access to clean, running water. DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project is a community-managed utility alternative that brings hot and cold running water to homes without access to water or sewer lines. In 2018, the Navajo Water Project won the US Water Prize for the off-grid Home Water Systems they have installed in over 300 homes across remote parts of New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. In July 2020, DigDeep launched the Appalachia Water Project, addressing the water crisis there beginning with McDowell County, West Virginia.

For More Information:

https://www.digdeep.org/